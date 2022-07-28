ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, CA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Baker, California, with a $2.9 million payout

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39u6EB_0gwJgRW700

The newest Southern California Mega Millions lottery winner was made Tuesday in the dusty town of Baker, known mostly for its Alien Fresh Jerky and the World's Tallest Thermometer.

Lottery officials took to Twitter to congratulate the unidentified lucky ticket winner who purchased at the Country Store in Baker, located between Barstow and Las Vegas.

The winner will pay $2.9 million after matching five out of six numbers in Tuesday's drawing.

The ticket matched every number except the Mega number, which would have garnered the customer the $830 million jackpot.

  • When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The County Store, located on Baker Boulevard near the thermometer, will receive a bonus of $14,500 for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions is a multi-state jackpot game, with drawings held Tuesdays and Fridays. During the drawing, six numbers are drawn: five white ball numbers and the gold Megaballnumber.

Matching all six numbers wins the jackpot. There are eight other ways to match and win prizes up to $1 million.

Most recently, eight tickets matched five white balls — one in California, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio, along with two each in New York and New Jersey.

With no jackpot winners, the top prize soared to $1.02 billion. The estimated jackpot on Friday will be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who are paid annually over 30 years to choose the annuity option. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing on Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

According to megamillions.com, the Mega Millions website was down for more than two hours Tuesday night with unprecedented traffic after the drawing — more than any in the history of megamillions.com.

“Winning a million dollars would pay off my house, my daughter’s college tuition and would put some money in the bank,” Victorville resident Ricardo Valles, 49, told the Daily Press. “Winning a billion dollars would be a one-way ticket to disappearing from everyone.”

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Barstow, CA
State
Florida State
City
Baker, CA
Victorville, CA
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Victorville, CA
KCRG.com

Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery
WCNC

Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
postnewsgroup.com

The California Department of Aging: There Is Help for Elder Californians

The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging last Thursday in San Bernardino with representatives from the California Department of Aging (CDA) and the Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Held in the sanctuary, the discussion featured...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Cut-off time for buying Mega Millions ticket

KSNF/KODE — Purchasing a $2 dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket could change your life in a billion different ways; that is, if you win the current jackpot. The jackpot currently stands at $1,000,500,000 (that’s one billion, five hundred thousand dollars). If luck is on your side, all that cash, minus taxes, could be yours if […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTLA.com

How (and when) you will receive your inflation relief check

(NEXSTAR) – Californians won’t be receiving their inflation relief payments until October at the earliest, state officials say, but you may be wondering how you can expect to receive your check once the time comes. California will issue the payments – also known as the middle class tax...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy