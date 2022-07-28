Replay: Q&A with candidates for Leon County Commission, District 2
The Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee brings you a forum with candidates for Leon County Commission, District 2: Sabrina M. Allen, Lynda Bell, Christian Caban, Hannah Crow, Will Crowley, Max Epstein and Manny Joanos.
Join us live here or watch the replay on-demand.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Replay: Q&A with candidates for Leon County Commission, District 2
