ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Replay: Q&A with candidates for Leon County Commission, District 2

By Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 6 days ago

The Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee brings you a forum with candidates for Leon County Commission, District 2: Sabrina M. Allen, Lynda Bell, Christian Caban, Hannah Crow, Will Crowley, Max Epstein and Manny Joanos.

Join us live here or watch the replay on-demand.

Election backstory:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWYyY_0gwJgKaG00

Forums will be broadcast live at the Tallahassee Democrat's Facebook page , the Tallahassee Democrat's YouTube Channel and on Tallahassee.com at 1 p.m. on each day.

Download our app from the App Store or Google Play to receive text notifications 5 minutes before each forum starts. Or "like" our Facebook page to be notified whenever we go live.

For the best viewing experience of our live videos, download our Tallahassee Democrat app.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Replay: Q&A with candidates for Leon County Commission, District 2

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Leon County Commission#Wfsu#Youtube Channel#Tallahassee Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy