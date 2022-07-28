The Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee brings you a forum with candidates for Leon County Commission, District 2: Sabrina M. Allen, Lynda Bell, Christian Caban, Hannah Crow, Will Crowley, Max Epstein and Manny Joanos.

Join us live here or watch the replay on-demand.

Election backstory:

Forums will be broadcast live at the Tallahassee Democrat's Facebook page , the Tallahassee Democrat's YouTube Channel and on Tallahassee.com at 1 p.m. on each day.

Download our app from the App Store or Google Play to receive text notifications 5 minutes before each forum starts. Or "like" our Facebook page to be notified whenever we go live.

For the best viewing experience of our live videos, download our Tallahassee Democrat app.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Replay: Q&A with candidates for Leon County Commission, District 2