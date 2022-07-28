ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Two baby white-nosed coatis from Texas join existing troop of five at Brevard Zoo

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Brevard Zoo in Viera announced Wednesday it recently welcomed two young coatis from Texas and are working to introduce them to their current troop of five.

The new female white-nosed coatis, a type of mammal related to raccoons, were born in May at a private facility, zoo officials said. Their names are Sky and Rita.

White-nosed coatis can be found in rainforests, grasslands and deserts from the northern parts of South America up to Arizona. Their population is decreasing due to habitat loss and hunting in some areas.

Prior to acquiring Sky and Rita, Brevard Zoo already housed two older female coatis, Lupita and Katie, as well as a male named Tito and females Agave and Romi — a trio of 1-year-old coatis.

The 1-year-olds are founders for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' White-Nosed Coati Species Survival Plan, meaning they are the first coatis to be a part of the program. This program is managed by Brevard Zoo's director of animal programs, Lauren Hinson, zoo officials said. Sky and Rita will be a part of the program as well.

The program helps to manage the population of animals within zoos that are accredited with the Association of Zoo and Aquariums to make sure they maintain healthy and genetically diverse groups of animals.

Baby animals at Brevard Zoo:Monkeys, piglets, zebras and more: Baby animals bring new opportunities to Brevard Zoo

Zoo mourning loss of alpaca:19-year-old alpaca dies Thursday at Brevard Zoo after battling chronic kidney disease

As part of the efforts of the program, Brevard Zoo recently spayed Agave, removing her from the Species Survival Plan. She was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in March and was spayed to prevent her from passing on the life-threatening condition to any offspring, zoo officials said. Though she won't be a part of the program, the zoo hopes she can be a companion for Tito.

Typically, Brevard Zoo works with other Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoos when acquiring a new animal, as they don't want to remove healthy animals from their natural habitat, said Lauren Delgado, communications manager for the zoo.

However, sometimes they can only get an animal through a private breeder, as in the cases of Sky and Rita. When this happens, they "heavily vet the facility to ensure it meets our animal wellness standards," Delgado said.

The zoo is working to introduce Sky and Rita to the other coatis, officials said. The process will involve interactions with a barrier between them, followed by an in-person meeting monitored by zoo keepers.

Coatis are typically social species, although adult males tend to be more solitary outside of breeding season. Because Tito is young, he will likely be with the rest of the troop as they get to know one another, although he may later be separated.

The coatis, including Sky and Rita, can be spotted in the Rainforest Revealed section of the zoo.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

