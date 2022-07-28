ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

Several Back-to-School events taking place this week across Orange County

Several free back-to-school events are scheduled to take place across the area across the next week. On Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Little Cypress Christian Academy will combine Meet the Teacher with a Back-to-School Bash. From 6:30-8 p.m., families are invited to gather outside for food and fun. Parking will be at the church next door.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Mid County barber shop helping with back-to-school cuts

NEDERLAND — The inside of Johnny B’s Barber Shop on North Twin City Highway is decked in a little vintage, a little modern, camaraderie and a whole lot of community service. Johnny Badgett opened the location in October after moving to the area from Houston for his 2-year-old...
NEDERLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Government
Beaumont, TX
Government
MySanAntonio

University of Texas offers local students internship opportunities

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For some, college is a time to get away from their hometowns and live independently of their families and familiar surroundings. But when the academic year ends, many have to return home, particularly those living in dorms. The University...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur native earns prestigious Army competition award

As a senior in a San Antonio high school, Joshua Macias realized he had a unique ability to unite people for a common cause. Born in Port Arthur, Macias grew up in Nederland before moving to San Antonio at 8 years old. In his final year of high school, a teacher saw potential in Macias and proposed starting a math team to go to University Interscholastic League competitions.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Places To Visit#Day Trip#Gator Country
fox4beaumont.com

Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found

Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

ADOPT ME: Peanut Butter is ready for YOU

WEST ORANGE — Meet Peanut Butter — the dog, that is!. He is a young male mixed-breed who loves people, playtime and — you guessed it — peanut butter!. He also walks well on a leash. He is waiting for his forever human to rescue him.
WEST ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
fox4beaumont.com

Beto O'Rourke takes his campaign to Beaumont Saturday

BEAUMONT — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke took his campaign for governor to Southeast Texas and was in Beaumont on Saturday. Some recent polling has shown O'Rourke's race against Gov. Greg Abbott tightening. O'Rourke visited a number of Southeast Texas cities and made his way to Beaumont, where he...
BEAUMONT, TX
thingstodopost.org

The 7 best hotels in Jasper, United States

Discover the best hotels in Jasper, Texas including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jasper, an IHG Hotel, Best Western Inn Of Jasper, Super 8 By Wyndham Jasper Texas, Rodeway Inn Jasper, Econo Lodge Jasper, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jasper, an IHG Hotel, Best Western Inn Of Jasper. 1. Holiday...
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2022. Edward James Washington, 53, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; Simple burglary. Kameron Washington, 18, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Click2Houston.com

Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break

HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
MAURICEVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy