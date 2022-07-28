www.click2houston.com
Beaumont mom's business adds personality to clear student backpacks
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texas schools will be enforcing policies calling for clear or mesh backpacks for the 2022-23 school year, but one Southeast Texas mom is working to add some flair to those boring clear backpacks. Whether it’s baseball, Star Wars, or an LOL doll, Rekell Williams,...
Orange Leader
Several Back-to-School events taking place this week across Orange County
Several free back-to-school events are scheduled to take place across the area across the next week. On Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Little Cypress Christian Academy will combine Meet the Teacher with a Back-to-School Bash. From 6:30-8 p.m., families are invited to gather outside for food and fun. Parking will be at the church next door.
Port Arthur News
Mid County barber shop helping with back-to-school cuts
NEDERLAND — The inside of Johnny B’s Barber Shop on North Twin City Highway is decked in a little vintage, a little modern, camaraderie and a whole lot of community service. Johnny Badgett opened the location in October after moving to the area from Houston for his 2-year-old...
Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Southeast Texas on 'Drive for Texas' campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop at United Steelworkers Union Hall on 11th St. as a part of his "Drive for Texas" campaign. This marks O'Rourke's fourth visit to the Golden Triangle since announcing his run for governor in December. As he spoke on Saturday, polls showed him closing the gap with Gov. Greg Abbott.
MySanAntonio
University of Texas offers local students internship opportunities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For some, college is a time to get away from their hometowns and live independently of their families and familiar surroundings. But when the academic year ends, many have to return home, particularly those living in dorms. The University...
Mega Millions | What Southeast Texans would do if they won the $1.28B
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mega Millions is having another drawing Friday night to see if anyone can cash in on the winning numbers. Friday night’s drawing is worth $1.28 billion. Some Southeast Texans are hoping to win it all. Members of the Beaumont community were seen going into...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Work on new fast food spot underway
Bridge City will soon be getting a new Popeyes. The fast food spot will be located in front of Walmart on Texas Avenue. Despite some setbacks, City Manager Brent Walker said the location is set to open in September.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur native earns prestigious Army competition award
As a senior in a San Antonio high school, Joshua Macias realized he had a unique ability to unite people for a common cause. Born in Port Arthur, Macias grew up in Nederland before moving to San Antonio at 8 years old. In his final year of high school, a teacher saw potential in Macias and proposed starting a math team to go to University Interscholastic League competitions.
fox4beaumont.com
BFD: Welding on A/C unit sparked fire that destroyed Central City Baptist Church
BEAUMONT — Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are providing new information to KFDM/Fox 4 about the cause of a fire that destroyed a Baptist church. The fire gutted Central City Baptist Church on Franklin at Avenue E last Monday night, July 25. No one was hurt. Captain Terence...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont church holds first service since church building destroyed in fire
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont church that was destroyed in a fire about a week ago was set to open its doors Sunday. Although there aren't any doors to open at Central City Baptist Church on Franklin and Avenue E, the congregation still gathered for a Sunday church service in a lot across the street from the church.
fox4beaumont.com
Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found
Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
Orange Leader
ADOPT ME: Peanut Butter is ready for YOU
WEST ORANGE — Meet Peanut Butter — the dog, that is!. He is a young male mixed-breed who loves people, playtime and — you guessed it — peanut butter!. He also walks well on a leash. He is waiting for his forever human to rescue him.
fox4beaumont.com
Beto O'Rourke takes his campaign to Beaumont Saturday
BEAUMONT — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke took his campaign for governor to Southeast Texas and was in Beaumont on Saturday. Some recent polling has shown O'Rourke's race against Gov. Greg Abbott tightening. O'Rourke visited a number of Southeast Texas cities and made his way to Beaumont, where he...
Hiring: The City Of Lake Charles Is Looking For Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
thingstodopost.org
The 7 best hotels in Jasper, United States
Discover the best hotels in Jasper, Texas including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jasper, an IHG Hotel, Best Western Inn Of Jasper, Super 8 By Wyndham Jasper Texas, Rodeway Inn Jasper, Econo Lodge Jasper, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jasper, an IHG Hotel, Best Western Inn Of Jasper. 1. Holiday...
Southeast Texas school districts struggling amid teacher shortage ahead of the 2022-23 school year
HAMSHIRE, Texas — Studies suggest a teacher shortage being felt across the nation is hitting Texas school districts harder than others. Thousands of Southeast Texas students are expected to be back in classrooms soon. District administrators have had a busy summer scrambling to find teachers amid a shortage. Teachers...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2022. Edward James Washington, 53, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; Simple burglary. Kameron Washington, 18, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency...
Click2Houston.com
Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break
HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
kjas.com
Gift card fraudsters captured in Leesville, slipped by Jasper PD with a traffic warning
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says that a pair of alleged thieves who were using fraudulent gift cards were captured in Leesville, and it was discovered that they had slipped through the hands of the Jasper Police Department with a traffic warning ten days prior. According to Sheriff Sam...
Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
