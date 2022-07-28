ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloradan Mark Hubbard hits surprising hole-in-one on PGA Tour

Coloradan Mark Hubbard surprises himself, hits hole-in-one on PGA Tour 00:27

Mark Hubbard, who grew up in Colorado, made waves on the PGA Tour on Thursday in Detroit. He hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 11 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Hubbard, who was a prep star at Colorado Academy in Denver, was disgusted by the tee shot. After his swing on the 216-yard hole at the Detroit Golf Club he actually thought he had hit a bad shot and immediately let the iron fall out of his hands.

Instead, the ball landed right on the fairway in front of the green and bounced and rolled its way towards the pin, finally rolling around the rim of the hole and dropping in for an ace.

Hubbard was all smiles after the hole-in-one, and joked around with the members of his golfing party about what had happened.

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the second-to-last regular season event on the PGA Tour schedule this year.

DENVER, CO
Rockies sign right-hander Daniel Bard to $19M, 2-year deal

Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has signed a $19 million, two-year contract to stay with the team through 2024.Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but the deal announced Saturday will keep the closer where he is.The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season. His 21 saves were fifth in the National League and tied for seventh in the majors entering Saturday.Bard broke into the majors with Boston in 2009 and spent five seasons with the Red Sox. His team in Boston ended with control issues...
