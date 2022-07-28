The 10 Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Manhattan

www.newyorkfamily.com
newyorkfamily.com
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 5-7
It’s never too early to start planning another awesome weekend. August is here, and there’s no shortage of fun things to do with your family. Enjoy an afternoon of music and art on Governors Island, explore what’s new at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan or unwind with a much needed staycation. No matter what kind of weekend you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered!
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Caribbean pride on display at Bronx Dominican Day Parade
NEW YORK -- The Bronx Dominican Day Parade was held on Sunday afternoon.There was plenty of Latin music as the parade made its way up the Grand Concourse, beginning on East 176th Street in the Mount Hope section of the borough.For decades, the annual event has highlighted the Caribbean nation's music, food, culture and history.There were feet moving, hands clapping, and flags waving. It's how you celebrate the Bronx Dominican Day Parade."We're all Dominican today," one person told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado."It means pride, joy. It means to just live," another person said."It's good to know where you come from," another said.It...
Free backpacks, school supplies presented to kids at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looks like everyone is getting ready to go back to school. Children and parents lined up outside of Verizon Wireless for the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Sunday afternoon, for a free backpack and school supplies. The 10th annual giveaway was hosted by Wireless Matrix, a Verizon...
Wanted: N.Y. painter, decorator apprentices
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will be recruiting 50 painter and decorator (structural steel – bridges) apprentices in September. The New York State Department of Labor announced on Friday that the recruiting period will be between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12. Applicants should...
NY1
'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary
Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
4 deaths due to heat exposure reported in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people died of heat exposure during New York City’s lengthy heat wave, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Sunday. The cause of death for all four people was hyperthermia due to environmental heat exposure, officials said. One of the four also suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. […]
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan Saturday night to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in New York City shelters, and it’s estimated […]
38 Carnivals, Festivals and Parades In and Near NYC This August
Summer is far from over yet! Check out these carnivals, festivals, and parades this August happening in NYC and the surrounding areas of Westchester, Rockland and Long Island.
The mystery of NYC’s high rents, solved (sort of)
Even as economic storm clouds gather and the housing market craters, the rent is still too damn high across several metropolitan regions. Driving the news: Rumors of New York City’s demise aren't entirely exaggerated, especially as soaring crime and remote work reshapes its culture. But rent inflation has yet to come back to earth.
streetfoodblog.com
Parishioners, pilgrims flock to Brooklyn pageant | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
NEW YORK (AP) — By the 1000’s, revelers not too long ago returned to Havemeyer Avenue in New York Metropolis’s Williamsburg neighborhood to have a good time the annual Giglio Feast following its first-ever cancellation in 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, after which downsized crowds in 2021.
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
point2homes.com
85 Bronx River Road 5R, Yonkers, Westchester County, NY, 10704
Listed by Safiya Swan with Keller Williams Realty Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 85 Bronx River Road Español?. Fully renovated, one-bedroom co-op is located on Bronx River Road in the well-maintained Wakefield Towers. It is move-in ready with a beautifully modernized kitchen, updated stainless steel appliances, a deep farm sink, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. This unit has a large living room/dining room combo and a newly renovated bathroom. The sun-filled bedroom is spacious with high ceilings with ample closet space throughout the unit. The building offers a live-in operations manager and laundry facility on-site. Monthly maintenance is $777.50. Come see this gem for yourself as it will not last long!!!
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
norwoodnews.org
Memorial Held at Tracey Towers for Beloved Neighbor, Monica Akua
Eight days after the tragic and fatal stabbing of Tracey Towers mother, Monica Akua, neighbors, community members, church friends, and elected officials gathered at the Jerome Park twin-tower housing complex to remember a beloved resident. The memorial follows a candlelit vigil, also held at the towers, in memory of Akua...
wanderwisdom.com
Video of the 'Best Pool and Spa' in New York City Is a Summer Game-Changer
A tropical spa vacation is what we're all dreaming about at the moment. But for those of us who live in urban neighborhoods, getting that experience can be tricky and expensive to find. In a new video that was shared on TikTok by @bellagerard, the creator gives us the inside...
Yonkers adds 3,000 people to the affordable housing waiting list Tuesday
The Yonkers MHA will be adding applicants to their affordable housing waiting list for the first time in a decade on Tuesday at the Yonkers Riverfront Library.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
