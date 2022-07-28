The 10 Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Manhattan

Listed by Safiya Swan with Keller Williams Realty Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 85 Bronx River Road Español?. Fully renovated, one-bedroom co-op is located on Bronx River Road in the well-maintained Wakefield Towers. It is move-in ready with a beautifully modernized kitchen, updated stainless steel appliances, a deep farm sink, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. This unit has a large living room/dining room combo and a newly renovated bathroom. The sun-filled bedroom is spacious with high ceilings with ample closet space throughout the unit. The building offers a live-in operations manager and laundry facility on-site. Monthly maintenance is $777.50. Come see this gem for yourself as it will not last long!!!

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO