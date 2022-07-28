Fremont educator receives McAuliffe award

Monte Lee West, 96, of Fremont died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Nye Square. Monte was born Jan. 8, 1926 in Herman to Elmond and Lela ‘Justice’ West. He graduated from Herman High School in 1943. Monte entered the Army in April of 1944. He did his basic training at Camp Lee, Virginia. His advanced training was completed at Ft. Lewis, in Tacoma, Wash. He married Norma Kruse in 1944 in Tacoma. Monte shipped overseas in April of 1945. He served in Luzon, Philippines, where he was wounded. Monte was discharged from active duty in April of 1946 and served three more years in the Army Reserve. He received his pilot license and became a private pilot in 1946, and served in the Civil Air Patrol in 1946 and 1947.

FREMONT, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO