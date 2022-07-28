Fremont educator receives McAuliffe award

www.thebestmix1055.com
klkntv.com
LPS expands on the district’s new COVID-19 protocol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier this week, the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education announced there will not be a mask mandate in place next fall. Superintendent Paul Gausman spoke more about the COVID protocols for the upcoming school year on Friday. “I wouldn’t rule anything at this point...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
thebestmix1055.com
Walnut Media is Hiring!
KETV.com
Maha Festival recognized for drawing young people, professionals to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha recognized Maha Festival earlier this week for its effort to draw people to the city, especially young professionals. People from the region and across the country attended the festival, back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends from Amherst College in Massachusetts spend their weekend and money in the metro, enjoying Omaha's intimate attitude.
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
KETV.com
Millard South claims Class A American Legion Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The American Legion Class A Championship came down to a battle between Millard South's 52 's Patriots and Creighton Prep's Five Points Bank Varsity. Millard South's Braden Cannon brought in two runs off a double to the left field corner to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
kfornow.com
New LPS Superintendent Reveals Mask Policy
(KFOR NEWS July 27, 2022) At Tuesday evening’s Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent, Paul Gausman, revealed his mask policy. During his first Board meeting as superintendent, Gausman said he and staff have been meeting with the health department to review the Safe Return to School Plan for the next school year and how face coverings will be used.
unomaha.edu
Flag Lowering for Daniel Stoysich
The UNO flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of Daniel Stoysich, a retired staff member who worked for UNO's telecommunications team. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of retiree Daniel Stoysich. Daniel passed away on...
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert and City Council at odds again
It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
klkntv.com
Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing
DENTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The small town just outside of Lincoln has been around for 150 years, and was celebrated by families and community members Saturday. The anniversary of the town was actually in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators decided to take an extra year to plan a bigger and better celebration.
York News-Times
How the first year of NIL has affected the Nebraska volleyball program
Is there such a thing as too many volleyball camps?. In Lincoln, we’re about to find out, and early indications are that the answer is no. College sports is about 13 months into the NIL era, where athletes can be paid for endorsements, appearances, sports camps, private lessons and autographs. They can also have apparel with their name and number on it sold, and that’s been a significant one for Husker volleyball players. (A "Lincoln digs Lexi" design for Husker libero Lexi Rodriguez is a popular one.)
thebestmix1055.com
Monte Lee West
Monte Lee West, 96, of Fremont died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Nye Square. Monte was born Jan. 8, 1926 in Herman to Elmond and Lela ‘Justice’ West. He graduated from Herman High School in 1943. Monte entered the Army in April of 1944. He did his basic training at Camp Lee, Virginia. His advanced training was completed at Ft. Lewis, in Tacoma, Wash. He married Norma Kruse in 1944 in Tacoma. Monte shipped overseas in April of 1945. He served in Luzon, Philippines, where he was wounded. Monte was discharged from active duty in April of 1946 and served three more years in the Army Reserve. He received his pilot license and became a private pilot in 1946, and served in the Civil Air Patrol in 1946 and 1947.
montanasports.com
Helena native, former Griz Brian Buschini feeling right at home with Nebraska football
MISSOULA — Brian Buschini put together an all-time season for the Montana Grizzlies in 2021. The Helena Capital product was named the FCS punter of the year for the Grizzlies as just a redshirt freshman this past fall, but at the conclusion of the season, the former UM walk-on entered the transfer portal and quickly received a full scholarship to take his talents to the FBS level at the University of Nebraska.
thebestmix1055.com
Recap for July 28th game against the Western Nebraska Pioneers
Fremont, NE- The Moo lose their 20th game of the season in a 5-4 loss to the Western Nebraska Pioneers. The Moo now move to 16-7 in the 2nd half, two games up in 1st(32-20 overall). The Pioneers now move to 14-9 in the 2nd half(31-19 overall). The Moo would...
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
strictly-business.com
Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street
It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
thebestmix1055.com
Heat advisory issued for Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Heat index values up to 110 are expected for portions of southeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. The advisory for Iowa and Nebraska encompasses 35 counties, including Dodge, Washington, Colfax, Burt, Cuming and Saunders...
