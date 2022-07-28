ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Under-$30 Concealer Is Going Viral on TikTok Because It Gives the Perfect 'No Makeup' Look

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hI3nP_0gwJelIB00

For those of you who are on the hunt for the perfect under eye concealer , TikTok has the answer. According to TikTok user and makeup guru Amelia Olivia (@amelia0livia), the best-ever concealer is Lacôme’s All Over concealer because it simply ticks off all the boxes.

“This concealer is by far the best concealer I’ve ever used in my life,” Amelia Olivia said in a July TikTok video. “It blends out like a creamy, buttery dream and it leaves your under eyes looking stunning. It’s lightweight, it doesn’t go cakey…You just need to try it.”

One of the commenters added, “I bought it because of you and I can confirm it is absolutely gorgeous.”

The Lacôme Tein Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer is a medium-to-full-coverage product that works with all skin types. It dries down to a matte finish but remains hydrating thanks to ingredients like moringa seed, rose extract, and water lily extract, which all work to retain moisture and soothe redness.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer

All Over Concealer

$29


Amelia Olivia is one of many who praise the All Over concealer for putting in the work. “I bought this product because I wanted an eye concealer that would not crease and accumulate. This concealer is perfect for that function and to be applied to the rest of the face as well,” a five-star reviewer on Sephora’s website wrote. “I apply it to some specific points on my face and my nose and that’s it. I don’t wear foundation … it makes a 5 minutes makeup so easy and effective. It does not dry under my eyes and it is not super moisturizing (not sticky). It is just perfect.”

The only drawback to the Lancôme All Over concealer is that the shade range can trip you up a bit. There are 20 shades to choose from and it may take you a few tries to find your perfect match. But once you do, it will be a match made in heaven.

