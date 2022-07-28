Shoppers invited to browse deals at Kalamazoo's Summer Sidewalk Sales

wwmt.com
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel Maven
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
WWMT
Converting Kalamazoo Avenue to a two-way street will likely benefit downtown businesses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-month design process is underway to rework Kalamazoo Avenue into a two-way street. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo community voices opinions, feedback on Kalamazoo Avenue two-way street project. The City of Kalamazoo said high speeds on one-way streets can create a higher risk of injury or death.
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
WWMT
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
4 Secluded Lake Michigan Beaches For When You Want To Be Alone
OLIVE SHORES -- Ottawa County. Olive Shores is remotely located at 8555 Olive Shores Drive in West Olive, not far off the main drag of Lakeshore Drive just north of Holland, and not too far from Pigeon Lake and Port Sheldon. Like many beachfronts in West Michigan, Olive Shores is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Empty lot near 28th St. to become Biggby Coffee drive-thru
A Grand Rapids lot that has sat empty for decades will soon get a new shot at business.
Kalamazoo brewer regains vision, returns to creative roots with eSight device
KALAMAZOO, MI — The eyesight of the CEO and head brewer of Norse Nectar Meadery got to the point that “for a year and a half there was nothing.”. Hunter Dodge, who was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, lost eyesight in both eyes over the course of a few months in 2019. He described his vision as trying to look through a double pane of translucent shower glass.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
mibiz.com
Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role
The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
Fox17
Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level. Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:. Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95...
2 people hospitalized after overnight Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning. A 21-year-old and a 35-year-old were taken to a local hospital after shots were fired, according to Jay Shatara, City of Kalamazoo Spokesperson. Officers responded to the 100 block of Interfaith Boulevard around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, after...
WWMT
'Shock:' Thieves steal essential baseball gear from Rockford Rivets, hours before game
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thieves stole approximately $50,000 worth of baseball equipment from the Rockford Rivets, who played the Kalamazoo Growlers on Saturday. “I woke up to a text from Coach Fletch saying that everyone needs to go out to the bus,” said Brandon Bannon, catcher and infielder for the Rockford Rivets.
WWMT
Michigan tattoo shops look to donate proceeds for abortion funding
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Six Michigan tattoo shops are joining in on a 'My Body, My Choice!' tattoo flash event Sunday to raise money for abortion funding. Portfolio Ink Tattoo Studio located in Three Rivers has joined in, and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Law enforcement, communities set to gather for National Night Out
Law enforcement across the country will be focusing on crime prevention and bringing the community together on Tuesday.
WWMT
Police search for suspect in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire that left the outside of Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo damaged Sunday was set intentionally, according to detectives with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) released a photo of the suspected arsonist Monday in a Facebook post. Fire:...
WWMT
Leilapalooza festival brings music to Battle Creek for 12th year
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 12th annual Leilapalooza music festival kicked off in Battle Creek on Friday, July 29, 2022. The festival continued on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Leilapalooza features performances from local and regional musicians. The event is hosted by the Battle Creek Metropolitan Area...
31-Year-Old Injured In A Motorcycle Crash in Holland (Holland, MI)
The Ottawa County Police responded to a motorcycle accident on July 30 that left the driver with severe injuries. The crash occurred in Holland Township near the Quality Car wash on 8th street.
