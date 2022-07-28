ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A location under fire for offering ‘volunteers’ a salary of 5 entrees per hour

 4 days ago
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Fast Food Restaurant Tried To Pay Workers With Food

Business Insider, says a Hendersonville, North Carolina Chick-Fil-A is under fire for offering to pay people in sandwiches rather than money. The restaurant posted the following message online: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked, Message us for details.”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
