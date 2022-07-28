Chick-fil-A location under fire for offering ‘volunteers’ a salary of 5 entrees per hour

www.wiredprnews.com
Chick-fil-A Location Hired "Volunteers" to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor Laws
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Fast Food Restaurant Tried To Pay Workers With Food
Business Insider, says a Hendersonville, North Carolina Chick-Fil-A is under fire for offering to pay people in sandwiches rather than money. The restaurant posted the following message online: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked, Message us for details.”
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
biltmorebeacon.com
Asheville's first free food truck rolls in
Food Connection has created a new service to provide free, fresh meals to those in need. Mobile Meals, a food truck with an onboard cold storage, "rescues" unserved large pans of food from universities, caterers, restaurants and more and repacks it into individual heat and serve meals to distribute it to those who need it through a free food truck experience. No paperwork, no questions asked.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
WLOS.com
Proposed upgrades at one Asheville Ingles would push out two popular spots on property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are plans to expand the Ingles Market on Hendersonville Road across from Biltmore Forest in Asheville. An Asheville city planner confirms those upgrades include pushing out two popular destinations now on the property. The contractor of the DMV license plate agency in the location...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
How one NC man survived a rattlesnake bite after hiking alone in Blue Ridge Mountains
HIGHLANDS, NC (CNN) — Talk about a heavenly day: The Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, temperatures in the low 70s and low humidity. Scott Vuncannon, a 58-year-old real estate developer and farmer, called his wife and said he was going hiking and would be back around 4 p.m.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America
Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
greenvillejournal.com
Nuisance-wildlife experts warn homeowners of critter-caused destruction
Bats in your attic? Mouse in your house? As human development spreads farther out into wilderness areas, critters of all shapes and sizes find their way into homes and can cause serious problems. While the state Department of Natural Resources will remove certain animals, there are also several nuisance-animal removal...
my40.tv
Homeless man found in Swannanoa River died from gunshot to head, autopsy says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An autopsy has confirmed a man whose body was found last year in the Swannanoa River died from a gunshot wound to the head. Benjamin Hoffman II, 40, was found Oct. 18 in the river near Azalea Road. At that time, police said Hoffman had been killed several weeks before his body was found.
FOX Carolina
NC couple charged after allegedly not reporting millions in income
More than 22 years after an Asheville teenager disappeared, a man convicted in another couple’s killing has admitted to knowledge about his murder. An investigation is underway after two people were shot at a business on Piedmont Highway in Greenville County. Sen. Graham says he hasn't been served with...
Man accused of exposing himself to women on South Carolina trail
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is accused of exposing himself to multiple women on the Doodle Trail in Pickens County. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on June 26 about a man who had explicitly exposed himself to multiple women on the trail.
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
Comments / 1