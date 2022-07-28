Scout Fun Day Returns Sunday To Warner Lake County Park

knsiradio.com
Monarch Migration Fair Tickets On Sale
(KNSI) – The Monarch Joint Venture and Minnesota Native Landscapes are teaming up to give you front-row tickets to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows. Soon, Monarch butterflies will begin their migration from Canada and the northern United States to Mexico for the winter. It turns out a native plant grown by MNL in nearby Foley is a magnet for the majestic orange and black creatures. Monarch Joint Venture Communications Coordinator Stacy Carlson explains.
Benton County Fair Gets Underway Tuesday
(KNSI) – The Benton County Fair is open to the public starting Tuesday. The first grandstand event is something brand new, says Fair Board Member Ted Prom. “It’s a Ranch Rodeo, involves a lot of local teams, local horses. They’ll be doing roping, pen roping, trailer loading, sorting, doctoring. So, it should be a fun event,” says Prom.
Foley Area Farm Grows World’s Largest Corn Maze
(KNSI) – A family farm near Foley is home to the world’s largest corn maze. Stoney Brook Farm’s larger-than-life attraction will open to the public on September 10th during its annual Harvest Fun Days. Manager and third-generation farmer Brad Chmielewski said this year’s crop rotation allowed field corn to be grown in a large field.
Zebra Mussels Found on Lake Koronis
(KNSI) — Another lake in central Minnesota is dealing with a zebra mussel report. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook while fishing on Lake Koronis near Paynesville. The person reported it to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and invasive species specialists conducted a search of the area but found nothing. A follow-up search revealed a juvenile zebra mussel near the Lake Koronis Regional Park public water access.
Early In Person Voting for Primary Election Begins August 2nd
(KNSI) — Beginning Tuesday, August 2nd, Stearns County residents will have more voting options. All residents of Stearns County may vote in person at one of three locations:. o Stearns County Service Center, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park. o Melrose City Hall, 225 1st ST NE, Melrose. The...
