ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, MN

Scout Fun Day Returns Sunday To Warner Lake County Park

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Monarch Migration Fair Tickets On Sale

(KNSI) – The Monarch Joint Venture and Minnesota Native Landscapes are teaming up to give you front-row tickets to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows. Soon, Monarch butterflies will begin their migration from Canada and the northern United States to Mexico for the winter. It turns out a native plant grown by MNL in nearby Foley is a magnet for the majestic orange and black creatures. Monarch Joint Venture Communications Coordinator Stacy Carlson explains.
FOLEY, MN
knsiradio.com

Benton County Fair Gets Underway Tuesday

(KNSI) – The Benton County Fair is open to the public starting Tuesday. The first grandstand event is something brand new, says Fair Board Member Ted Prom. “It’s a Ranch Rodeo, involves a lot of local teams, local horses. They’ll be doing roping, pen roping, trailer loading, sorting, doctoring. So, it should be a fun event,” says Prom.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Foley Area Farm Grows World’s Largest Corn Maze

(KNSI) – A family farm near Foley is home to the world’s largest corn maze. Stoney Brook Farm’s larger-than-life attraction will open to the public on September 10th during its annual Harvest Fun Days. Manager and third-generation farmer Brad Chmielewski said this year’s crop rotation allowed field corn to be grown in a large field.
FOLEY, MN
knsiradio.com

Zebra Mussels Found on Lake Koronis

(KNSI) — Another lake in central Minnesota is dealing with a zebra mussel report. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook while fishing on Lake Koronis near Paynesville. The person reported it to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and invasive species specialists conducted a search of the area but found nothing. A follow-up search revealed a juvenile zebra mussel near the Lake Koronis Regional Park public water access.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Clear Lake, MN
City
Clearwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
knsiradio.com

Early In Person Voting for Primary Election Begins August 2nd

(KNSI) — Beginning Tuesday, August 2nd, Stearns County residents will have more voting options. All residents of Stearns County may vote in person at one of three locations:. o Stearns County Service Center, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park. o Melrose City Hall, 225 1st ST NE, Melrose. The...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy