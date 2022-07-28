ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saharan Dust brings heat, prompts heat advisory

 4 days ago
2 people injured by stingrays in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people along the Florida coastline were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after they were pierced by stingray barbs. The first incident involved a 50-year-old man from South Carolina in ankle-deep water, said Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
SARASOTA, FL
5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
No swim advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a precaution, the Sarasota County Health Department has issued “No Swim” advisories for the following beaches:. The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 25 was outside acceptable limits, the health department said. The beaches remain open, but...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
New database allows you to look up prior discipline of Florida officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new database is now online that allows you to quickly check whether or not a Florida law enforcement officer has had any discipline toward their certification. The state's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) oversees the certification, employment, training and conduct of law enforcement,...
FLORIDA STATE
5 affordable weekend getaways in Florida

If you have never been to Florida, you are missing out, and that's a fact. However, if you happen to travel here often, or even better, if you live here, then you know that this state has a lot to offer. From some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, to great outdoor activities (pretty much anything you could think of), amazing weather, friendly people and absolutely delicious food - Florida truly seems to have it all.
FLORIDA STATE
Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Is it illegal to back your vehicle into a parking space?”...
ORLANDO, FL

