Saharan Dust brings heat, prompts heat advisory

www.wtsp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
$2M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
10NEWS
2 people injured by stingrays in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people along the Florida coastline were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after they were pierced by stingray barbs. The first incident involved a 50-year-old man from South Carolina in ankle-deep water, said Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
No swim advisory issued for Siesta Key Beach, 6 others in Sarasota area
The beach is one of seven beaches in the Sarasota area that are under a precautionary "No Swim" advisory until further notice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park opens after gator sighting
A gator seen Friday morning at Warm Mineral Springs Park is still there - according to Laura Ansel with North Port Parks and Recreation.
No swim advisory issued at 4 Manatee County beaches
Beachgoers planning to hit the waves at Manatee Public Beach North this weekend may want to think twice after a precautionary "no-swim" advisory was issued for several public beaches on Friday.
Over 1 million gators live in Florida: Here's how to stay safe if you see one
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife estimate there are 1.3 million alligators that call the Sunshine State their home. Although alligator attacks on humans are rare, it's still very important to take certain precautions if one crosses your path. FWC says to keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Golf cart interest skyrockets in Central Florida communities
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Just like pub subs, flip flops and afternoon thunderstorms, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight in many of Central Florida's residential neighborhoods. But they're not all the same and the rules of the road are a moving target. You see them in...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Mysuncoast.com
No swim advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a precaution, the Sarasota County Health Department has issued “No Swim” advisories for the following beaches:. The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 25 was outside acceptable limits, the health department said. The beaches remain open, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10NEWS
New database allows you to look up prior discipline of Florida officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new database is now online that allows you to quickly check whether or not a Florida law enforcement officer has had any discipline toward their certification. The state's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) oversees the certification, employment, training and conduct of law enforcement,...
VIDEO: Aggressive wild hogs invade yards in Sun City Center
Homeowners in Sun City Center say they're dealing with a population explosion of wild hogs -- and they have the video to prove it.
VIDEO: Man hospitalized after fiery crash near Winter Haven
A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after crashing his car into a utility pole near Winter Haven, according to Polk County deputies.
Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Florida
Mashed consulted many sources to pinpoint the best chicken wings in every state.
5 affordable weekend getaways in Florida
If you have never been to Florida, you are missing out, and that's a fact. However, if you happen to travel here often, or even better, if you live here, then you know that this state has a lot to offer. From some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, to great outdoor activities (pretty much anything you could think of), amazing weather, friendly people and absolutely delicious food - Florida truly seems to have it all.
WESH
Family, health officials give update on Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — People across the country are praying for a 13-year-old Florida boybattling a brain-eating amoeba following a trip to Port Charlotte Beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family visited Port Charlotte Beach on July 1. According to a GoFundMe page, the water in Port Charlotte is "brackish," meaning it is a mixture of river water and seawater.
click orlando
Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Is it illegal to back your vehicle into a parking space?”...
Two People Listed As Trauma Alerts In Pasco County Mobile Home Fire
HOLIDAY, Fla. – Pasco County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a mobile home fire on Buena Vista Lane in Holiday. Firefighters reported heavy fire involvement with the home, and two adults are being treated for severe burns. One patient is being flown
Comments / 0