Paw Patrol: K-9 officer can detect vape smoke in schools

Police: Cat shot with pellet gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
Autism training for first responders at Lackawanna College
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police officers and first responders gathered inside Lackawanna College Monday to learn about autism and how to recognize it. Gary Weitzen has a son with autism and travels the area, educating communities about it. "How to communicate with individuals with autism and get them to follow...
'I Can Bike' program held in Lackawanna County
MOSCOW, Pa. — A helmet and a hug from his helper Anthony is all Jake Hart needs to get going on his custom training bicycle. Jake is one of forty riders from northeastern PA who signed up for 'I Can Bike.'. The week-long program held at North Pocono Middle...
Community fights to save Berwick Hospital Center
BERWICK, Pa. — Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center are still searching for answers a little more than a week after the owner of the hospital shut down clinics and announced plans to close the hospital itself. On Monday night, many of those residents...
Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" took place at Verizon stores across the country. Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville. The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper. Kids who attended could also enter to win a...
Cracking down on electronics in school
SCRANTON, Pa. — When students in the Scranton School District return to class next month they'll be leaving something behind. Under a new district policy, personal devices, including cell phones, must be kept either in a locker or in a student's backpack. They cannot be used on school property,...
Police are searching for 2 people after a car was stolen in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are looking for two men who stole a vehicle from Grimes Court in Scranton around 9 o'clock Sunday night. The owner of the car was able to track it to East Locust Street. Officers found it but say two men ran off. They are still...
Teens charged with plotting school attack in Dunmore transferred to juvenile system
DUNMORE, Pa. — The cases for two high school students from Lackawanna County charged with plotting a Columbine-inspired attack have been transferred to the juvenile system. According to the District Attorney, the Dunmore High School students were originally charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats.
Fire in Scranton forces families from home
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Sunday morning. Flames broke out at the double-block home along Watkins Street in the city's north end. Everyone made it out safely, along with their pets. Officials say that both sides of the home were so heavily damaged they're now...
First-ever Scranton Bike Weekend to support Keystone Mission
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend. Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars, and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough. "I was like, wow, we're...
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Convicted killer resentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Family members of Jasmine Stoud carried a picture of the little girl into the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury. "She was very loving, very caring. Even as a child, she was a beautiful little girl," said Rebecca Richards, Jasmine's mother. The six-year-old was raped and...
A convicted killer is scheduled to be back in Northumberland County court
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A convicted killer is scheduled to be back in Northumberland County court later today. Brandon Brown is set to be re-sentenced for the rape and murder of six-year-old Jasmine Stoud. It was the crime that shocked the area back on 2001. The then-teenager was tried and...
Go Joe 25 bike ride, St. Joseph's Center Festival Telethon raise $1 million
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a wrap for the Go Joe 25 charity bike ride and for the St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon. It was all to raise money for St. Joseph's Center and it was definitely a year that broke records. Thanks to the generosity of viewers throughout...
Man dead after possible drowning
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County say a man has died after a possible drowning. Witnesses told troopers they saw a man floating in the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township Saturday when he began to struggle to swim. Those witnesses tried to help but were...
Sick calves rescued in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than two dozen calves and a goat were rescued from a property near Hunlock Creek after state troopers were alerted to a possible cruelty situation. Once humane officers arrived, they found the animals living in unsanitary conditions without food or water. "Some had no...
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
First Hospital to close, end services in October
KINGSTON, Pa. — First Hospital announced Monday plans to close the facility and affiliated outpatient services on Oct. 30 due to staffing issues. First opened in 1983, the hospital offers inpatient psychiatric treatment for children, adolescents, and adults, as well as counseling services and other outpatient programs. According to...
Motorcycle crash slows traffic in Luzerne County
WYOMING, Pa. — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning in Luzerne County. Wyoming borough police say it happened on Wyoming Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The driver was taken to hospital. No word on the driver's name or the extent of their injuries. A section of...
Williamsport pool now open
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Good news for those looking to cool off in Williamsport. Memorial Pool is back open as of Monday. It was closed because bacteria was found in tests. They did another bacteria test on Friday after adding chemicals, and on Monday, those tests came back clear. Check...
