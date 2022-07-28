ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Boil water advisory after Saratoga water main break

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouDQW_0gwJd5XF00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Businesses near Division Street in Saratoga Springs have been advised to boil their water after a water main broke Thursday morning. The break was announced by Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works officials at about 9:40 a.m.

The break affected the area of Division Street between Broadway and Woodlawn Avenue. There has not yet been any word on why the water main burst, or if repairs have been completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FYUK_0gwJd5XF00
Photo provided by Saratoga Springs DPW.
