Watch Nita Strauss rehearse with Demi Lovato for upcoming tour

guitar.com
Dennis Barkley
4d ago
Nita Strauss is not only a Great Guitarist but also a Great Person. She has always been kind to my Wife and I when we have met her
Reply(2)
2
Related
Fans Can't Get Enough Of John Travolta & Tommy Lee's Bromance At A Florida Concert
Two of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll and the film industry got together, formed a friendship, and fans are freaking out! Tommy Lee and John Travolta have the most adorable bromance. Lee, one of the original founders of Mötley Crüe, was on tour with his band in Jacksonville,...
Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’
Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John Is ‘The Best She’s Ever Sounded’: How Elton Helped
Britney Spears’ new song with Sir Elton John is sure to be an exciting treats for fans of both pop icons. Sources close to Britney, 45, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her upcoming duet with the 75-year-old rockstar that the new take on Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer” is “the best she has ever sounded,” and she’s excited for her fans to hear it.
Michelle Pfeiffer reacts to Britney Spears calling her 'a freaking God' as Catwoman
When Britney Spears sang about cracking a whip in her 2008 single "Circus," she might have been thinking of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer doing just that as Catwoman. In a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday evening, the pop superstar praised Pfeiffer's take on the DC Comics villainess in Tim Burton's 1992 superhero epic as "charming" and "sexy," calling her an "alluring woman" who captured her attention in "probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life."
RELATED PEOPLE
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli’s Son Wolfgang Is Engaged
Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop. The 31-year-old shared the news on social media by sharing a photo of himself and Andraia with the caption, “She said yes!!”. His mom, Valerie seemed overjoyed with the news and commented “So happy!!!” with crying emojis. Wolfgang...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari
Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours
Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”
Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin
On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Comments / 6