Ford Raptors stolen from Dearborn lot, MSP recover stolen gun, Mustang after chase

(CBS DETROIT) – A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult offender in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Ryan Mcleod, 16, has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Ryan Mcleod has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. Officials say on July 26, at about 6:55 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8320 block of Homer Street in Detroit. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Allegedly, that the defendant drove by the residence, fired multiple shots at the victim, and fatally wounded him. Mcleod was arraigned and remanded to a youth home on Aug. 1 in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 15. and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 22. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO