Ford Raptors stolen from Dearborn lot, MSP recover stolen gun, Mustang after chase

3 drivers traveling above 110 mph in Metro Detroit arrested
Michigan State Police made three arrests involving high speed and reckless driving in Detroit Sunday night. The crackdown started on I-94 when MSP troopers first pulled over two Dodge Chargers that were caught weaving in and out of traffic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
Detroit resident witnessed fatal police officer shooting. It still haunts her
On a weekday afternoon, the only sounds that permeate quiet Marlowe Street are birds chirping and the dull roar of cars traveling down Joy Road on Detroit's west side. Save for a small shrine at the intersection, there is no indication that weeks ago, a gunman brutally killed a police officer in broad daylight.
WNEM
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash. The 24-year-old...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
The Oakland Press
70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash
A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
Jimmy Hoffa MURDER WEAPON Could Be Buried In Detroit Backyard: New Photos Reveal Location Of Concrete Graveyard THREE MILES From Where Labor Boss Was Last Seen Alive
A bombshell new report has detailed the potential site where the FBI is expected to dig for Jimmy Hoffa's murder weapon.According to the website Knewz, law enforcement has been told the gun used to kill the legendary labor leader lies in a graveyard located in the backyard of a private residence in Franklin, Michigan.Hoffa disappeared in Detroit on July 30, 1975.In intriguing new details in the longstanding mystery, the house where the weapon is thought to be buried once belonged to longtime Detroit mob associate Leonard “Little Lenny” Schultz.The location is only a three-mile car ride from the shopping plaza...
fox2detroit.com
8 people shot during dispute over parked car in Detroit
The gunman was angry because someone was parked in front of his driveway. He went inside his home, grabbed a gun, and fired shots outside.
Police: 17-year-old shot & killed on Detroit's west side
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Detroit Sunday evening. It happened near the intersection of 14th Street and Lawrence Street. Police are looking for two suspects riding in a black SUV.
16-Year-Old Ryan Mcleod Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old
(CBS DETROIT) – A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult offender in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Ryan Mcleod, 16, has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Ryan Mcleod has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. Officials say on July 26, at about 6:55 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8320 block of Homer Street in Detroit. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Allegedly, that the defendant drove by the residence, fired multiple shots at the victim, and fatally wounded him. Mcleod was arraigned and remanded to a youth home on Aug. 1 in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 15. and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 22. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning
DETROIT – An SUV lost control and crashed into a Detroit apartment early Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed into Midpoint Apartments on Detroit’s west side near Six Mile and Greenfield Roads around 2 a.m. “There was a lady and a man in the car. They were both lying...
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside.
