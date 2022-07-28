ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Two-time Pro Bowl DE Carlos Dunlap signs one-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $8M

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Defensive end Carlos Dunlap has caught on with the Chiefs. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A 33-year-old like Ingram, Dunlap is entering his 13th NFL season . Following 10-plus years with the Cincinnati Bengals in which he made both of his Pro Bowls and racked up 82.5 sacks, the former Florida Gator was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in October 2020.

Dunlap finished the 2021 season with 35 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks and seven passes defended over 17 contests (two starts). According to an ESPN report, the Chiefs were ranked 29th in the NFL in sacks last season.

Dunlap joins veteran Frank Clark and rookie first-round selection George Karlaftis as Kansas City's primary defensive ends on their projected depth chart.

