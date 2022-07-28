Fate of nearly 800 mail-in primary votes gets first hearing in Pennsylvania court

www.wgal.com
4d ago
and this is supposed to make anyone feel better after all of this food cost gas price fuel price over all biden shouldn't be in office now ..he did not get 81,000,000 votes to be where he at now ..
wdac.com
Former Lancaster County Rep. Dies
LANCASTER – A former member of the PA House from Lancaster County has died. Tom Creighton served as a Republican state representative from the 37th House District from 2001-2013. Creighton also served as Rapho Township Supervisor from 1998 to 2000. He was 77. Creighton leaves a wife and three children.
fox29.com
Third-party candidates file to run for Pennsylvania governor, Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while...
therecord-online.com
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
Executive Order Protects Abortion Services in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently discussed the perceived effects of abortion bans for victims of domestic violence and the recently signed executive order allowing out-of-state residents to seek reproductive health care services in Pennsylvania without fear of prosecution. “Bans on abortion increase rates of maternal mortality, cause...
WGAL
Removal of large tree begins in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg got underway Monday. City leaders said the tree is dangerous. The roots and branches are covering multiple buildings around Clinton, Green, Penn and Harris streets. Some branches fell during a storm about a month ago. The tree...
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
PA Senate Republicans: The Recession Is Proof We Can’t Afford a Democrat Majority
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PA SRCC) released the following statement on Thursday’s news:. “[Confirmation} that our economy is in a recession is further proof we can’t afford a Democrat majority in the Pennsylvania Senate,” PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh stated.
Centurion
Pennsylvania’s First Lady Visits Bucks Campus to Discuss Food Insecurity
Bucks County Community College welcomed Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf on Monday, June 27, to the Newtown Campus for a discussion with students about food insecurity. First Lady Wolf toured the Bucks campus, learning just how the college is addressing the basic needs of its students with programs like the campus food market, according to a college press release.
nextpittsburgh.com
Why is Gov. Tom Wolf suing Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature?
HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is suing the Republican-controlled legislature in the state’s highest court over its efforts to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to restrict — and potentially ban — access to abortion, add new requirements for voters at the polls, and scale back executive powers.
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work.
WGAL
Community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, without adequate water after main break
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Residents of a community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, say they don't have adequate water. There was a water main break on Thursday at Lancaster Estates, and crews haven't been able to determine the location of the break yet. Residents said a temporary fix isn't...
WJAC TV
Two Clearfield County Hunting Clubs File Suit Against PA Game Commission Over Surveillance
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa — Two hunting clubs in Clearfield County, the Punxsutawney Hunting Club and the Pitch Pine Hunting Club, have hired representation and filed suit against the Pennsylvania Game Commission after finding the commission used cameras on their private properties without a warrant. While that may seem like...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
wdiy.org
As Mastriano Draws More Support, Democrats Seek to Remind Voters How Radical He Is
Mainstream support for Pennsylvania’s radically conservative Republican nominee for governor is growing. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports that as prominent backers get on board, Democrats are trying to remind GOP voters of Doug Mastriano’s ties to anti-Semites and conspiracy theorists. (Original air-date: 7/29/22)
Pennsylvania has more teachers, fewer students, and there's still a teacher shortage; here's how
The Center Square — Teachers unions, public school officials and the Pennsylvania's Department of Education say the state has a teacher shortage. Data analyzed by The Center Square, however, shows there has been an increase in the number of teachers against a dropping enrollment. Still, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Education explained how shortages do remain. "School districts are using emergency permits to fill vacancies because they...
It’s No Longer Crime To Be Gay In Pennsylvania After Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Decriminalizing Homosexuality
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — It is no longer a crime to be gay in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation earlier this month that decriminalized homosexuality in the state. It was a law that some lawmakers didn’t even know was on the books. “Upper Darby found an Upper Darby way to handle an Upper Darby problem,” LGBTQ activist Damien Warsavage said. But that problem stretched much farther than Delco. Written into the state criminal code was a law that criminalized being gay, and then in the 1980s, Upper Darby included a statute of its own. “There was an actual ordinance written into...
ems1.com
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
PA Governor race: Mastriano responds to Gab ties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano tweeted that the CEO of Gab “doesn’t speak for me or my campaign” and said he rejects “anti-Semitism in any form.” But he stopped short of disavowing ties to Gab, a conservative social media site accused of harboring anti-Semitism, and its CEO, Andrew Torba. Democrats, including […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Teacher who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally fired from ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.
