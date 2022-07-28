Fate of nearly 800 mail-in primary votes gets first hearing in Pennsylvania court

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — It is no longer a crime to be gay in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation earlier this month that decriminalized homosexuality in the state. It was a law that some lawmakers didn’t even know was on the books. “Upper Darby found an Upper Darby way to handle an Upper Darby problem,” LGBTQ activist Damien Warsavage said. But that problem stretched much farther than Delco. Written into the state criminal code was a law that criminalized being gay, and then in the 1980s, Upper Darby included a statute of its own. “There was an actual ordinance written into...

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO