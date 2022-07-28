Junior Golfers Headline Katy Tour Championship

At the Fulshear City Council Meeting of July 19, City Manager, Jack Harper shared that buildout of building A, the two story building of the City Hall structure is 90 percent complete. New furniture has been brought in is assembled, and the final millwork in the court room is complete. “It’s pretty impressive,” said Harper. The A/C was scheduled to installed July 27. “To date we have spent $5.4 million,” added Harper. Expected completion dates: Building A, early August; building B, mid-August. “We should be able to have city council meetings and court in the month of October.”

FULSHEAR, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO