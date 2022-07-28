Junior Golfers Headline Katy Tour Championship

thekatynews.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Lei, Galloway Earn Katy/Cypress Season Golf Honors
Junior golfers learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday as Seven Lakes senior Timothy Lei and Cinco Ranch senior Reagan Galloway earned Katy/Cypress Player of the Year honors from the Beltway Junior Golf Tour. Playing at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch, both athletes accumulated points during summer tournament season. Neither...
Final Beltway Golf Junior Tournament Concludes Season
The Beltway Junior Golf Tour’s Champion will be held in Spring on Wednesday and Thursday as the season finale event for members. Numerous Katy-area junior golfers, including high school and younger players between 4-19 years, will be playing at Gleannloch Pines Golf Club. Nearly 100 golfers will play in six separate junior golf divisions to earn points toward a Beltway JGT season championship.
Cougar Football Enters August With High Hopes
Cinco Ranch has a long history of athletic excellence that includes brilliance. This fall may include more surprise and achievement. In football Cougar teams have surged to regional finals and even the state semifinals. But the Cougars have never tried skipping spring football to start fall football practices on Aug. 1 — until now.
Central Fort Bend Chamber 2022 Tacky Tour Golf Classic Presented by Finnegan Auto Group & Ally Bank
The Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host its annual Tacky Tour Golf Classic, presented by Finnegan Auto Group & Ally Bank, on Monday, August 29th at Sweetwater Country Club. Check-in for the event will begin at 7:00 AM with the complimentary Tough Putt Competition at 8:30 AM and shotgun start at 9:00 AM.
Quarterbacks Continue to Improve Skills as Recruiters Demand More
Twenty years ago, a high school quarterback distinguished himself from the competition with a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a completion rate close to 60 percent. Recently those numbers began trending up. Quarterbacks are expected to attend numerous QB camps during the offseason to improve their technique and stats the next fall.
School Safety Joint Press Conference Advisory
Following the tragic events in Uvalde, law enforcement officers, school districts, elected officials and community leaders of Fort Bend enacted new policies and trainings to further improve the safety of Fort Bend schools in advance of the new school year. Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Representative Jacey Jetton (Texas House District 26), and Representative Ron Reynolds (Texas House District 27), will brief the media on August 2nd, regarding school safety, emergency preparedness, and additional steps taken by the legislature and local law enforcement agencies to continuously improve the safety of Fort Bend schools.
New Fulshear City Hall Almost Finished
At the Fulshear City Council Meeting of July 19, City Manager, Jack Harper shared that buildout of building A, the two story building of the City Hall structure is 90 percent complete. New furniture has been brought in is assembled, and the final millwork in the court room is complete. “It’s pretty impressive,” said Harper. The A/C was scheduled to installed July 27. “To date we have spent $5.4 million,” added Harper. Expected completion dates: Building A, early August; building B, mid-August. “We should be able to have city council meetings and court in the month of October.”
Libraries Seek Photos, Memories For 75Th Anniversary Celebration
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Fort Bend County library system, and preparations have begun for a county-wide celebration to mark the historic occasion!. Special events and activities are being planned in salute to the advances achieved by the library system, and to the communities that made it all possible, over the past 75 years.
