Man charged with assault for incident at Mahoning County GOP event

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield man has been charged with misdemeanor as sault for an April 27 incident at Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters while U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance was visiting.

Dennis Zimmet, 70, is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court on the charge, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Boardman police said officers were called to the headquarters about 7 p.m. April 27 for a disturbance while Vance was speaking. A man told police that he was there to drop off some signs and decided to stay for Vance’s speech but also to protest Vance.

According to a police report, Zimmet and several people told the man to leave, but he refused, saying he had permission to be there from county GOP officials. As Zimmet forced the man away from the doors by bumping him in the chest, he fell to the ground, cutting his hand and hitting his head, the report stated.

Zimmet told police that the man tripped, then stepped up in a fighting stance, but others arrived and no fight took place.

Court records show the charge was filed against Zimmet on May 15, but he was not taken into custody until Tuesday.

