Fairburn Police officer dies in car crash Thursday morning

One Killed and One Seriously Hurt in Three-Motorcycle Wreck on Sunday Morning
One person was killed, one seriously hurt – and three others managed to avoid injury in a three-motorcycle wreck taking place Sunday in DeKalb County. That tragic accident took place on Alabama Highway 35 near Little River Canyon, just after 10:00am. Jerome Banks, age 46 of Huntsville, driving a...
1 Person Killed In A Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The officials are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton street, south of Interstate 20, on Friday night.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is at the investigation location off 2945 Stone Hogan Connector where there is a large police presence. The address belongs to a building that holds several...
‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say
ATLANTA — Four men have been charged for aiming laser pointers at police helicopters in metro Atlanta. Daniel Maloney, Fredy Contreras, Timothy Wilson and Theodore Rowe now face federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury on July 13. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car. A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say
DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening. Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Woodstock man shot by deputy in Canton
A 67-year-old Woodstock man was shot by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton Saturday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at about 11 a.m.
Investigation underway after man shot and killed in south Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Atlanta on Sunday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at 447 Boulervard SE. around 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound.
Driver killed in crash when someone overtook them on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Police said someone trying to pass a driver on the Downtown Connector collided with the car they were overtaking, leading to a deadly wreck. The collision happened on Friday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton Street, south of Interstate 20. Atlanta police haven't charged...
Polk Jail report – Monday, August 1, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 1, 2022 report below.
Man shot after two men attempted to rob him, Atlanta police still searching for suspects
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery that happened early Saturday morning. Police said at 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2450 Camellia Lane. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD:...
Victim: Road rage incident on I-85 leads to shooting that ended at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A man told police that he believes a road rage incident on Interstate 85 in Atlanta led to a shooting that ended near Atlantic Station. Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 12 Atlantic Station off 17th Street to reports of a person shot. He said...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Clayton County police searching for missing woman who disappeared from her home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie Call for Katrina Echols, 50. Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Misty Meadows Lane in Hampton, GA about a missing person on Saturday, July 30, at 6:29 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
Roswell mother hit, killed by firefighter on her morning jog, police say
A Roswell firefighter is accused of hitting a woman who was on her daily jog earlier this month, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bonnie Abraham-Mikami was jogging on Old Alabama Road and was in a crosswalk when a truck making a turn hit her around 9 a.m. on July 13.
