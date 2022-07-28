Andringa adds Ryan Wager to Northwestern women's soccer coaching staff

Cailan Matthews’s appreciation for how the arts bring people together is taking center stage in her new role as Sioux Center’s new Arts Director. “Beauty and creativity have always been really important to me, especially in how these can promote community and connection,” Matthews said. “My mind is always in the details, and I am so excited to organize events and create opportunities for people of all ages to connect with each other and the arts.”

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO