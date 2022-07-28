Andringa adds Ryan Wager to Northwestern women's soccer coaching staff

siouxcountyradio.com
New Arts Director Hits the Ground Running
Cailan Matthews’s appreciation for how the arts bring people together is taking center stage in her new role as Sioux Center’s new Arts Director. “Beauty and creativity have always been really important to me, especially in how these can promote community and connection,” Matthews said. “My mind is always in the details, and I am so excited to organize events and create opportunities for people of all ages to connect with each other and the arts.”
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
Car vs Motorcycle Crash in Hospers
A car vs. motorcycle crash in Hospers resulted in minor injuries. At about 5:39pm Friday, 16-year-old Edilma Lopez-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east on 400th Street; 21-year-old Logan Koedam of Ireton was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Hospers Drive South in Hospers. Lopez-Morales turned north onto Hospers Drive and the two struck in the intersection.
