Orange County, FL

Waterford Lakes HOA considers amendment restricting long-term rentals

 4 days ago
Roundtable in Orlando to talk rising rent, struggling hospitality workers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A roundtable discussion tonight will discuss the impact rising rents and inflation are having on the Orlando area’s biggest industry, tourism. The discussion at 6 p.m. tonight at the Bear Creek Recreation Complex will talk to theme park workers specifically, the latest in a string of discussions on how to tackle rising rents.
ORLANDO, FL
Oviedo Mall owners seek changes to redevelopment plan

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leaders are scheduled to discuss possible changes to the redevelopment of the Oviedo Mall. Owners are seeking changes to the original plan, which was submitted last year. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Documents originally showed that owners wanted to redevelop...
OVIEDO, FL
Roofing scams in the Villages

The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
THE VILLAGES, FL
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
ORLANDO, FL
'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
Clermont Farmer shares produce and sustainability with his community

CLERMONT, Fla.—A Clermont farmer is opening up his 7 acre farm once a month to the community. There, people can get hands-on learning with sustainable farming. Clermont farmer Banks Helfrich sharing his knowledge of sustainable farming with the community. His goal is for more people in the area to...
CLERMONT, FL
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
How can I check the status of my driver’s license?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my...
ORLANDO, FL
Former DeLand Golf Course to Become Residential Neighborhood

DELAND, Fla. - The Deland City Commission on Monday voted to approve the rezoning of an abandoned golf course to turn it into a residential housing space. The vote was 3-2 to rezone, and the slim margin is certainly indicative of a deeper controversy. The development is slated to be called Beresford Reserve, with 3.53 units allowed per acre of land.
DELAND, FL
Wild Florida’s Drive-Thru Safari Park with Giraffe Feeding Official Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Wild Florida (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando

ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
ORLANDO, FL
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
‘It’s atrocious’: List of angry pool customers grows

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a pool builder in Melbourne after receiving 24 complaints from consumers who want their backyard projects completed. David Somach and his family never expected a frog invasion in their backyard where they had planned a wedding reception. Frogs and algae took over the swimming pool that was supposed to be completed months ago by Legacy Pools.
MELBOURNE, FL

