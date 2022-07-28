ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Lighthouse Rescue Mission awarded $500K; Councilman asks if it's biggest 'bang for the buck'?

By Jorge Garcia, Visalia Times-Delta
 4 days ago
The Lighthouse Rescue Mission will receive a much needed lifeline from the Tulare City Council to help find solutions for the unhoused crisis.

After a long wait, the council awarded a $500,000 grant to the faith-based nonprofit, located downtown. Lighthouse is one of the few resources available to Tulare’s unhoused community. The money will add beds for the unhoused and pay to staff the 24-hour emergency shelter.

The decision didn’t come without some resistance from council members. Ultimately, the motion was passed unanimously.

"Two years ago, we started on a project that was going to provide $250,000 a year. We've dangled that money in front of [Lighthouse],” Mayor Dennis Mederos said. “We've got members of the community that have been on this board, who have dedicated themselves to try to alleviate this issue. If we make their job that much more difficult it doesn't improve the situation... my attitude is stay committed to what we proposed over two years ago."

The money will be distributed to The Lighthouse Rescue Mission over a period of two years. In year one, Lighthouse will use the money for operational support that covers hygiene facilities, utilities, insurance and other maintenance and operating expenses.

There are currently 70 beds available for people on the streets of Tulare who look to Lighthouse for help. The operating costs for the organization is roughly $70,000 a month, Lighthouse CEO Dave Clevenger said at a recent Tulare City Council meeting.

The proposal indicates that operational cost to run the 16-bed emergency shelter for the first year will be approximately $251,741.

"The payroll for this particular proposal is to (staff) that shelter 24/7, which is a number of full-time equivalents for the entire year," Clevenger said. "That 16-bed shelter allows the Lighthouse to grow in more permanently supportive ways."

The $500,000 grant will also free-up other revenue streams focused on the Tulare Bold 2022 expansion operation.

This year, the shelter hopes to establish five permanent homes near H Street. The tiny homes will have the capacity to house two people or one small family.

Tulare Bold claims, the initiative aims to make these homes permanent for those "currently in their journey out of homelessness." The goal is to house 60 men, 73 women and children, while 36 affordable homes go up.

Clevenger also said that the grant money will allow Lighthouse to expand supportive services that will connect people experiencing homelessness to permanent supportive housing, mental health and job training. This work has been carried by the organization prior to the council’s approved grant.

Questions were raised about Lighthouse being the ideal channel to invest the money in.

"It's always hard to get those funds from whatever available resources there are," Councilman Jose Sigala said. "I'm a little concerned about trying to figure out what's the bigger bang for our buck in terms of what we can do."

Tulare Vice Mayor Terry Sayre initiated the motion that ultimately passed.

"In good faith, we promised that money. The Lighthouse has continued tirelessly to work as advocates for the homeless providing spaces for them to live, dignified work and giving them opportunities to to better their lives," she said. "Their dedication to Christian ethics is very important to me. To watch them not just talk but live the walk, I 100% feel we should allocate this money to them as soon as possible.”

Since 2004, Lighthouse has created a foundation for people trying to escape the realities of living on the streets of Tulare. Apart from providing temporary shelter, Lighthouse works with its residents providing guaranteed jobs at its local thrift store and community jobs.

Lighthouse staff highlighted the success stories.

"Since we began operation of the emergency shelters, I would say at least 25 men and women have come through and now have full-time jobs," Executive Director Karen Beemus said.

Last year, Lighthouse helped more than 400 unhoused residents, equating to a bed count of over 6,300.

"Stories of men that never had jobs before, didn't have stable housing now work full-time here in the community of Tulare," Beemus said. "Women have gotten custody of their children. All it took was (for) them to have a roof over their heads, somewhere stable they could sleep at night, shower [and] be able to eat and get their life together."

KMPH.com

Animal Services looking for owner of tiny potbelly pig in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Anyone lose a tiny potbelly pig as of late? If so, Clovis Animal Services says they have what you’re looking for. According to Clovis Animal Services, a little Vietnamese Potbelly Pig was recently spotted wandering about in Clovis and was scooped up by local animal officials.
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

Body of swimmer pulled from Kern River at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man reported to have gone missing in the Kern River on Saturday was recovered at Hart Park, the Kern County Park Rangers chief said. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk roads at the river at Hart Park for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 65 renamed to honor fallen firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Porterville renamed part of Highway 65 today in memory of two firefighters who died on the line of duty. Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa, a Delano native, and Firefighter Patrick Jones gave their lives battling a blaze at the Porterville Public Library two years ago. Their heroic actions are […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning

FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Catholic Mother Mary statue destroyed in California small town

Kingsburg, Calif. — Parishioners were saddened seeing the Virgin Mother Mary statue destroyed Saturday morning when arriving to mass. The Kingsburg Holy Family Catholic Church removed the statue to a secure location. All three heads of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus were ripped off and pieces strewn around the...
KINGSBURG, CA
