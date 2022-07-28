Lady Gaga reacts to Doja Cat’s hilarious ‘Shallow’cover

Lady Gaga was very entertained with Doja Cat’s latest viral video on TikTok, after a fan posted a clip of the rapper’s livestream, where she can be seen singing a dramatic and hilarious version of Gaga’ hit song ‘Shallow’ from the movie ‘A Star Is Born.’

The caption of the video reads, “her new party trick’s to do this when everyone’s quietly eating,” making fans react with funny comments about Doja’s rendition of the ballad. But they were a lot more surprised when Lady Gaga herself acknowledged the video and commented “LADY THATS A SERVE.”

The unexpected interaction between the two stars made everyone excited for a future collaboration, now that Gaga has learned that Doja seems to be a fan of her music.

The singer is currently on her highly anticipated Chromatica Ball world tour , showcasing incredible choreographies and taking us back to the ‘Mother Monster’ days with her extravagant wardrobe, hair and makeup, giving fans everything they want.

“I want to really thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person,” Gaga said during the first concert, opening up about her battle with fibromyalgia.

“I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain-free than I have in ages. Being free of pain onstage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience and enjoy the show and really tell a story.”