Nashville, TN

The Ultimate Summer Boat Day In Nashville

By Sponsored Content
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Boating is fun no matter the time of year, summer is one of those exceptions that make it even more fun. We’re not sure anything beats getting some friends together and setting out for a nice relaxing day on the water. But how do you make the most of your time on the water, and what’s the best way to prepare for some summer boating fun? Here are our top five things to consider before you set out on a boating adventure this summer.

Make New Friends

This is less a must-have and more a great practice! With so many people congregating on the lake during the summer, it’s easy to start a conversation from boat to boat and is the perfect way to meet new people. There are plenty of great times to be had with a great local group of folks so why not turn some strangers into friends?

Stay Safe

It’s important to keep safety in mind to keep the day going well. Whether you’re looking to kick back and enjoy a slow cruise, or looking to step up and do some water skiing. Always keep enough life jackets on hand for everyone on board and keep a fire extinguisher in the boat in the event of an incident. Boating accidents are more likely to occur during the summer because of the higher number of boats on the water, so it’s important to keep your distance from other vessels and keep your speed low to avoid accidents.

Bring Food, Bring Drinks

Bring a cooler with enough food and drinks to last you all day and then some. The sun has a funny way of making people more hungry and thirsty. Not only does pre-planning with chips, hotdogs, and sandwiches make the day more festive, but it also keeps everyone happy and well-fueled to last the whole day. Being out in the sun all day, it’s also important to stay hydrated, so stock up on enough water for everyone!

Waterproof Your Camera

Bring a waterproof bag for your camera or use a waterproof camera to capture the festivities.

A normal high-quality camera is risky to have near the water, so play it safe and invest in a waterproof camera for the day.

Rent A Boat

Don’t a own a boat? Don’t sweat it. Rent one and enjoy a day on the lake without all the expensive maintenance and worries of storing the boat out of a season.

Own a boat and are tired of fussing with towing it and storing it? Join Nautical Boat Club® – Nashville and save money, time, and energy by launching and maintaining your own boat. With a new fleet at the ready, you won’t have to worry about the condition of the boats you rent either.

The Nautical Boat Club

We are the nation’s first and only Boating Country Club® – offering unlimited access to our fine fleet. Nautical Boat Club Nashville is one of the oldest and largest boat clubs in the entire country.

We’re conveniently located all around the Nashville area where our members have unlimited boat use at Percy Priest, Old Hickory, Center Hill, and Tims Ford Lakes.

Don’t Buy A Boat ® – Join The Club!

Nautical Boat Club® – Nashville
3361 Bell Road
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 232-9100

The post The Ultimate Summer Boat Day In Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Ashland City Farmers and Artisans Market Saturday, July 30, 2022 Lacrosse Pavilion River Bluff Park, 175 Old Cumberland Street, Ashland City, TN Ashland City, TN 37015 Come by for fresh vegetables, baked goods, crafts, meats, and music! Riverbluff Park […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Man Charged with Saturday’s Stranger Rape of Woman in Nashville Neighborhood

Sex Crimes detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Special Victims Division this morning swore out arrest warrants charging Phillip Hayes, 46, with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary for last Saturday’s stranger rape of a woman in her 70s inside her home in a neighborhood off Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park. Hayes has been in […] The post Man Charged with Saturday’s Stranger Rape of Woman in Nashville Neighborhood appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October

The Town of Ashland City will host the 7th Annual Music on Main Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm. Enjoy free admission, a variety of music, crafts, artists, food trucks, farmers market, community groups and more! For more information click HERE.   For more local events like the 7th […] The post Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Do Your Back-to-School Shopping Now – Tax Free Weekend is Here!

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers has begun. The tax holiday began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. During this time, clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also […] The post Do Your Back-to-School Shopping Now – Tax Free Weekend is Here! appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
