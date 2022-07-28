ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Some new faces join Worcester Restaurant Week, Aug. 1-13

By Barbara M. Houle
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTLSq_0gwJbxkI00

Worcester Restaurant Week Summer Edition runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 13, with three-course, pre-fixe dinners costing $28.22. With more than 40 restaurants participating, there are options galore for indoor and outdoor dining.

The semi-annual WRW summer promotion not only brings vitality and diverse cuisines to the table, but also the opportunity to experience new neighborhood spots and long-established Central Mass. dining destinations.

Expect first-time WRW participant Nuestra, located in the historic Bull Mansion on Pearl Street in Worcester, to add a “Latin twist” to its menu, while the newly opened Mint Kitchen & Bar on Maywood Street in Worcester boasts Vietnamese scratch cooking. The increasingly popular Two Chefs Restaurant & Bar on West Boylston Street in Worcester and Scruffy Murphys on Chandler Street in the city’s Tatnuck neighborhood also are new the WRW lineup. So are District Wood Fired Kitchen on Harding Street in Worcester, which held a July 16th grand opening party, and sister restaurant, Off the Rails on Commercial Street in Worcester, with glorious Southern-style cuisine.

You can count on local chefs bringing their A game to WRW, with menus that appeal to vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Don’t shy from asking restaurant staff for pairing suggestions, whether wine, beer or cocktails.

Pulse Magazine presents the summer WRW. Sponsors include Discover Central Massachusetts and Pepsi. Media sponsors are Nash Icon, the Pike, Radio Worcester and WXLO.

Worcester restaurant participants: Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin St.; El Basha Restaurant, 424 Belmont St.; Red Crab Juicy Seafood, 1269 Main St.; The Sole Proprietor, 118 Highland St.; VIA Italian Table, 89 Shrewsbury St.; One Eleven Chop House, 111 Shrewsbury St.; Brew City Grill & Brew House, 104 Shrewsbury St.; Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin St.; Mint Kitchen & Bar, 79 Maywood St.; Nuovo, 92 Shrewsbury St.; West Side Steak & BBQ, 2 Richmond Ave.; Joey’s Bar & Grill, 344 Chandler St.; Leo’s Ristorante, 11 Leo Turo Drive; Piccolo’s Restaurant, 157 Shrewsbury St.; Flying Rhino Café & Watering Hole, 278 Shrewsbury St.; Nuestra, 55 Pearl St.; Vintage Grille & Gourmet Pizza, 346 Shrewsbury St.; Mare E Monti, 19 Wall St.; O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar, 1160 W. Boylston St.; 2 Chefs Restaurant, 317 W. Boylston St.;  Peppercorn’s Grille & Tavern, 455 Park Ave.; Russo Italian Restaurant, 65 Water St.; Lock 50, 50 Water St.; La Cucina Italiana, 1393 Grafton St.; Beirut Bite, 156 Shrewsbury St.; Boardroom Kitchen and Bar, 139 Water St.; Chashu Ramen + Izakaya, 32 Franklin St.; Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, 82 Winter St.; Mezcal Tequila Cantina, 30 Major Taylor Blvd.; The Fix Burger Bar, 108 Grove St.; Funky Murphys Bar & Grill, 305 Shrewsbury St.; Worcester; Scruffy Murphys, 638 Chandler St.; District Wood Fired Kitchen, 90 Harding St.; Off the Rails, 90 Commercial St.

Restaurants outside the city: Chuck’s Steak House/Margaritagrill, 10 Prospect St., Auburn; A.J. Tomaiolo’s Restaurant, 411 W. Main St., Northborough; Black & White Grille, 206 N. Spencer Road, Spencer; Table Twelve Kitchen & Bar, 175 W. Boylston St., West Boylston; Brickstone Kitchen, 4 Worcester Providence Turnpike, Sutton; Amici Trattoria, 582 Main St., Shrewsbury; Eller’s Restaurant, 190 Main St., Cherry Valley; Davis BBQ (Davis Farmland), 145 Redstone Hill Road, Sterling; Oli’s Italian Eatery, 339 W. Boylston St., West Boylston.

Support the restaurant community during WRW.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Some new faces join Worcester Restaurant Week, Aug. 1-13

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
City
Cherry Valley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Food & Drinks
City
West Boylston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Restaurant#Tavern#Cooking#Food Drink#Bull Mansion#Latin#Mint Kitchen Bar#Vietnamese#Southern#Pulse Magazine
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester cop arrested, charged with collecting pay for assignments he did not work

WORCESTER — A city police officer was arrested Monday and faces five felony charges of larceny over $1,200, and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement, according to a news release from the Police Department.  Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years, is believed to have requested and received reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he did not actually work.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
communityadvocate.com

Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Northborough UPDATE

NORTHBOROUGH – Crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Whitney Street Saturday evening. Northborough Fire Department reported that it was a two-alarm fire and advised people to avoid the area if possible, according to their Facebook post at about 7 p.m. Chief David Parenti said the...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Daily Voice

'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy