Some new faces join Worcester Restaurant Week, Aug. 1-13

Worcester Restaurant Week Summer Edition runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 13, with three-course, pre-fixe dinners costing $28.22. With more than 40 restaurants participating, there are options galore for indoor and outdoor dining.

The semi-annual WRW summer promotion not only brings vitality and diverse cuisines to the table, but also the opportunity to experience new neighborhood spots and long-established Central Mass. dining destinations.

Expect first-time WRW participant Nuestra, located in the historic Bull Mansion on Pearl Street in Worcester, to add a “Latin twist” to its menu, while the newly opened Mint Kitchen & Bar on Maywood Street in Worcester boasts Vietnamese scratch cooking. The increasingly popular Two Chefs Restaurant & Bar on West Boylston Street in Worcester and Scruffy Murphys on Chandler Street in the city’s Tatnuck neighborhood also are new the WRW lineup. So are District Wood Fired Kitchen on Harding Street in Worcester, which held a July 16th grand opening party, and sister restaurant, Off the Rails on Commercial Street in Worcester, with glorious Southern-style cuisine.

You can count on local chefs bringing their A game to WRW, with menus that appeal to vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Don’t shy from asking restaurant staff for pairing suggestions, whether wine, beer or cocktails.

Pulse Magazine presents the summer WRW. Sponsors include Discover Central Massachusetts and Pepsi. Media sponsors are Nash Icon, the Pike, Radio Worcester and WXLO.

Worcester restaurant participants: Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin St.; El Basha Restaurant, 424 Belmont St.; Red Crab Juicy Seafood, 1269 Main St.; The Sole Proprietor, 118 Highland St.; VIA Italian Table, 89 Shrewsbury St.; One Eleven Chop House, 111 Shrewsbury St.; Brew City Grill & Brew House, 104 Shrewsbury St.; Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin St.; Mint Kitchen & Bar, 79 Maywood St.; Nuovo, 92 Shrewsbury St.; West Side Steak & BBQ, 2 Richmond Ave.; Joey’s Bar & Grill, 344 Chandler St.; Leo’s Ristorante, 11 Leo Turo Drive; Piccolo’s Restaurant, 157 Shrewsbury St.; Flying Rhino Café & Watering Hole, 278 Shrewsbury St.; Nuestra, 55 Pearl St.; Vintage Grille & Gourmet Pizza, 346 Shrewsbury St.; Mare E Monti, 19 Wall St.; O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar, 1160 W. Boylston St.; 2 Chefs Restaurant, 317 W. Boylston St.; Peppercorn’s Grille & Tavern, 455 Park Ave.; Russo Italian Restaurant, 65 Water St.; Lock 50, 50 Water St.; La Cucina Italiana, 1393 Grafton St.; Beirut Bite, 156 Shrewsbury St.; Boardroom Kitchen and Bar, 139 Water St.; Chashu Ramen + Izakaya, 32 Franklin St.; Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, 82 Winter St.; Mezcal Tequila Cantina, 30 Major Taylor Blvd.; The Fix Burger Bar, 108 Grove St.; Funky Murphys Bar & Grill, 305 Shrewsbury St.; Worcester; Scruffy Murphys, 638 Chandler St.; District Wood Fired Kitchen, 90 Harding St.; Off the Rails, 90 Commercial St.

Restaurants outside the city: Chuck’s Steak House/Margaritagrill, 10 Prospect St., Auburn; A.J. Tomaiolo’s Restaurant, 411 W. Main St., Northborough; Black & White Grille, 206 N. Spencer Road, Spencer; Table Twelve Kitchen & Bar, 175 W. Boylston St., West Boylston; Brickstone Kitchen, 4 Worcester Providence Turnpike, Sutton; Amici Trattoria, 582 Main St., Shrewsbury; Eller’s Restaurant, 190 Main St., Cherry Valley; Davis BBQ (Davis Farmland), 145 Redstone Hill Road, Sterling; Oli’s Italian Eatery, 339 W. Boylston St., West Boylston.

