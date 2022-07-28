Bumblebees appear to feel pain

phys.org
Related
Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into 'Necrobots' And We Are So Creeped Out
When mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap saw a dead spider curled up in the hallway, it got her thinking about whether it could be used as a robotics component. Turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers may be some people's idea of a nightmare scenario, but it could have tangible benefits. Spider legs can grip large, delicate, and irregularly shaped objects firmly and softly without breaking them.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Phys.org
Feeding dogs raw meat associated with increased presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria
New research has revealed an association between the feeding of raw meat to pet dogs and the presence of bacteria resistant to critically important antibiotics. Two studies led by a team at the University of Bristol have found dogs who are fed on a diet of raw meat were more likely to excrete antibiotic-resistant bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) in their feces. Previous research has shown that there is the potential for bacteria to be shared between dogs and their human owners through everyday interaction, leading the researchers to suggest that raw feeding is not the safest dietary choice, and that, if chosen, owners should take extra precautions when handling raw meat and be especially careful to clean up after their dog.
Behind this locked door is the white abalone's best chance of avoiding extinction
Behind a black door and a sign that reads "Authorized Personnel Only" is a project that aims to bring the white abalone back from the brink of extinction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Scientists now understand the genetics responsible for leaf mimicry in butterfly wings
The top side of the Kallima butterfly's wings are brightly colored, featuring vibrant bands of deep blue, black, and orange. But when this butterfly flaps its wings, the undersides reveal a sharp contrast—they are shades of dull brown that perfectly mimic a dead leaf, camouflaging the butterflies from predators. In research published in the journal Cell on August 1, scientists discover which gene is responsible for leaf mimicry in Kallima butterflies and discuss what it means for our understanding of their evolution.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
studyfinds.org
Why do babies kick in the womb? New study solves age-old mystery, with implications for the future
LOS ANGELES — Scientists are finally able to explain why babies really kick in their mother’s womb. Researchers from USC say they believe the act “wires up” the nervous system. Moreover, the discovery may be the key to treating neurological illnesses and even training more agile robots.
An intact human brain survived for more than 2600 years without decay
Human Brain in Jar (a representation of the brain)Photo by Arina.Kotova; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Most human brains will decompose within months or years but one brain lasted for 2600 years without decaying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cancer Cells Thrive in Body's Sweet Spots: Study
Cancer researchers have discovered how mutated cells can sense the Goldilocks sweet spots in a human body. Led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, an international group of researchers has shed new light on how cancer thrives. Previous studies have shown how cancer cells can sense the stiffness of...
The only real way to detox your body
Hint: soothing cucumbers aren't involved. Sarah Gualtieri/UnsplashGet rid of those toxins the scientific way.
After 100 years of trying, scientists have found a way to create the pufferfish neurotoxin
Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is the most poisonous natural neurotoxin known to humanity. It is produced in the body of marine animals like pufferfish, snails, octopuses, newts, frogs, and worms. To study and harness the power of this mysterious biochemical, scientists in different parts of the world have been trying to synthesize TTX in lab settings for over a hundred years. It looks like a New York University (NYU) team has figured it out.
Tiny turtle pooed ‘pure plastic’ for six days after rescue from Sydney beach
A baby green sea turtle rescued from a Sydney beach had eaten so much plastic that it took six days for the contents to be excreted, according to Taronga zoo’s wildlife hospital. The 127-gram hatchling was found lying on its back in a rockpool near Sydney’s Tamarama beach. It...
Scientists Discover Space Travel Accelerates Aging
Space travel, as enticing as it sounds, comes with a smorgasbord of health risks due to the effect of weightlessness and radiation exposure. One of the most prominent effects of long-term stay in space habitats is the loss of bone mass, something NASA is studying quite closely. New research now claims that living in space can also accelerate the process of bone aging.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Says Harmful Effects of Blue Light Exposure Increases the Older We Get
Age-related effects of exposure to blue light are suggested by research on flies. According to a recent study from Oregon State University, the harmful consequences of everyday, lifetime exposure to the blue light emitted by phones, laptops, and home lighting get worse as people age. The common fruit fly, Drosophila...
Ant Colonies Act Eerily Like a Neural Network, New Research Finds
Colonies of ants can act a lot like neural networks, new research has revealed, with groups of the insects weighing up both external inputs and internal principles when making decisions about what to do as a collective. In this particular study, the team behind it looked at when and how...
Necrobiotics: Researchers are turning dead spiders' legs into robotic grippers
Shortly after Daniel Preston, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, established his lab in Rice’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2019, he and mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap had their Eureka moment. "We were moving stuff around in the lab, and we noticed a curled-up spider at the edge...
CNET
How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness
More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
Phys.org
Scientists offer new theory on how plants can orchestrate the rhythms of light
A team of scientists led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a theory that thylakoids, membrane networks key to plant photosynthesis, also function as a defense mechanism to harsh growing conditions, which could aid the development of hardier plants. Thylakoids contain grana, structures resembling stacked coins that expand and...
Ancient milk-drinkers were just fine with their lactose intolerance–until famine struck
At the end of the last Ice Age, 11,700 years ago, only babies would have been able to digest lactose, one of the key sugars in milk. Being able to do so into adulthood is a new development in our evolution. It’s especially common in people of European, South Asian, Middle Eastern, and West African descent, and evolved so quickly that it’s the textbook example of human adaptations to agriculture.
Phys.org
Safe steps for using 'probiotics' to revive biodiversity
Time is running out, say researchers who are proposing a framework to guide the safe use of microbes to restore global biodiversity loss. "Anthropogenic impacts have been causing the rapid decline of key ecosystems that are central to supporting our livelihoods," warns KAUST marine scientist Raquel Peixoto. "Restoring beneficial bacteria...
Comments / 2