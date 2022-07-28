ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville police arrest man after 74-year-old woman reports rape

By Rachel Wegner and Logan Washburn, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

This story includes details of rape. If you have experienced rape, sexual assault or sexual abuse, the Sexual Assault Center (SAC) provides free counseling, advocate services and free forensic exams at their SAFE Clinic for anyone. To reach the 24/7 crisis line, please call the Sexual Assault Center at 1-800-879-1999 or contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Phillip Hayes, 46, has been charged after a 74-year-old woman said she was raped Saturday in her home , Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said.

Hayes was arrested just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Drake said. He faces charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Hayes confessed to being the man in a surveillance photo previously released by police, Drake said. Laboratory testing also matched Hayes' DNA to the scene.

He was initially arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, auto burglary, resisting arrest and possession of meth, according to MNPD. He is set to appear before a judge Thursday, records show.

PREVIOUSLY: Nashville detectives seek help finding man suspected of raping of 74-year-old woman

How the arrest unfolded

The woman said on Saturday she started to walk inside her home on Bowling Avenue after completing yard work. That's when she encountered a man she did not know, who then sexually assaulted her, according to MNPD.

Surveillance footage captured a man with a bandana over his face leaving the home. Police released a screen shot of the footage over the weekend.

On Tuesday, residents in the 900 block of Gale Lane said a man rang a doorbell several times and rummaged through a vehicle around 4:20 a.m., Drake said.

Officers searched for the man, later identified as Hayes, but were unable to find him. Police also spotted a minivan abandoned in a ditch on Gale Lane. The minivan was a rental reported stolen earlier this month from a hotel parking lot.

After a wrecker pulled away with the minivan around 5:25 a.m., police said Hayes walked up Gale Lane. An officer recognized him and attempted to detain him, Drake said. Hayes began yelling, flailed his arms and fled, according to MNPD.

Hayes was ultimately arrested around 7 a.m. after emerging from a wooded area in the 2500 block of Eighth Avenue South.

Drake said the arrest took a "very dangerous man off our streets" and he lauded officers who helped catch him.

“I know that today’s charges are a relief to residents in neighborhoods surrounding Bowling Avenue who, understandably, were shaken and scared by what occurred Saturday," Drake said Thursday morning in a news release. “This was a horrendous crime."

Police: Hayes has charges in other states

Hayes had no previous arrest history in Nashville, MNPD said. It was not clear how long he lived in the area prior to Saturday.

In May, Hayes was arrested in Lebanon on charges of driving without a license, auto theft and misdemeanor drug possession, police said. He also has an arrest history in Florida and Kentucky.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police arrest man after 74-year-old woman reports rape

