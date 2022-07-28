ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz Moved From New Jersey To Pennsylvania To Run For Senate, And The Memes Are Top Notch

By Alice Lahoda
 4 days ago

Longtime New Jersey resident Dr. Oz moved to Pennsylvania to run for US Senate — and his opponent can't stop memeing about it.

This is Dr. Mehmet Oz. You're probably familiar with his former daytime talk show, The Dr. Oz Show. He's also the Republican candidate for US Senate in Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ng55J_0gwJbpgU00
Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Oz attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the '80s and recently moved back to PA after living in New Jersey for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVY8k_0gwJbpgU00
youtube.com

This is John Fetterman, Dr. Oz's Democratic opponent. He's the current Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania — and he can't stop trolling Dr. Oz on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFTfX_0gwJbpgU00
Mark Makela / Getty Images

Specifically, Fetterman is calling out the fact that Dr. Oz was a longtime New Jersey resident until very, very recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjJmj_0gwJbpgU00
Sepia Times / Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It's all part of Fetterman's digital campaign strategy going into election season.

We thought it would be *so* nice to honor Dr. Oz's Jersey Pride. So we're starting a petition to get him inducted into the @NJHallofFame! 🎉 Add your name here and let's show him our support: https://t.co/mMqaHYvGpO

Some of his tweets include playful calls to action like signing a petition to induct Dr. Oz into the NJ Hall of Fame...

I'm asking everyone to do something nice today 🥰 Help Dr. Oz reach his dream of being inducted into the @NJHallofFame!!! We’re celebrating his #JerseyStrong legacy. 💪 Sign our Official petition today ⬇️ https://t.co/fi4W2JEu76

...and memes reinforcing Dr. Oz's longstanding NJ ties.

@MikeZabel It’s such a passionate connection 🥹

Even Snooki, of Jersey Shore fame, got in on the action.

Hey @DrOz 👋 JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! 🥰

But Fetterman isn't trolling just to be funny.

Dude, you're literally from Jersey. I bet you don't even know how to pump your own gas. https://t.co/Vm1xKK1Gdy

Fetterman's tweets reinforce his campaign message to PA voters that Dr. Oz is not one of them and will not represent their values.

Dr Oz: I do! PA Voters: https://t.co/3q5U9ezHTW

And Fetterman isn't the only one calling out the recent relocation. In June, Dr. Oz tweeted, “Who do YOU trust to fix Pennsylvania?” Most replies amounted to "someone who actually lives in Pennsylvania."

People who LIVE here https://t.co/Gy5K0FUFmM

Sitting Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Jr. tweeted out a meme supporting Fetterman's message.

Did I do this right, @JohnFetterman?

Even New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. joined the fun.

I want to congratulate my North Jersey constituent Dr. Oz on his run for US Senate in Pennsylvania. I’m sure this fully genuine candidacy will capture the hearts of Pennsylvanians. https://t.co/poMegBfBfC

Others took advantage of the situation's memeability.

microdosing what it’s like to be mehmet oz by driving from new jersey to pennsylvania

Or made puns.

Why did Dr oz need to pay extra to his softball league? Cus of his New Jersey

But Fetterman's trolling has sparked a bigger debate over his campaign's digital organizing strategy. Some complain that his tweets are immature at best and harmful at worst.

Not a fan of John Fetterman's "relentless trolling" of Dr. Oz, now leading media to ask whether Fetterman can "shitpost his way to the Senate." We need an inspiring progressive campaign built around issues that matter to people. This is not that. https://t.co/LA8GfuCkA5

Fetterman's defenders noted that digital organizing is its own beast — separate from field organizing.

💯 this. You don’t have to be a digital native to know or learn why this matters—and will only become more important in future. For the sake of democracy et al: please move with the times. https://t.co/vmdXJzv87l

Fetterman is known for his brash humor and chaotic online energy, which is why many people think this strategy suits him.

@OrganizerMemes If I can add a grain of salt, while not wrong there's another angle people should also understand - It works because it is him/his personality. Social media managers and dds, please be authentic to YOUR candidate.

Regardless, as we near Election Day, the trolling is likely to increase — and I'm personally thrilled to see some levity in politics for once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8lrN_0gwJbpgU00
Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

What do you think about Fetterman's trolling? Drop your thoughts in the comments below! 👇

Comments / 63

Charlotte Adams
3d ago

dont trust this man all the high priced stuff to buy on his show oprah twin

Reply
15
Tim Ramsey
3d ago

And Hillary moved to New York to take Senator Moynihan’s seat as a payoff for keeping her trap shut about Monica Lewinsky, but now Lurch and the other leftists want you to think this is unusual.

Reply(4)
6
Kyle Roberts
3d ago

He got to show permanently residents for 5 years now to running for any Public office

Reply(3)
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
