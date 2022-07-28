New roles emerging for South Dakota women's basketball ahead of foreign tour

South Dakota women's basketball head coach Kayla Karius has been implementing more game-like wrinkles to the recent summer practices in Vermillion because, soon, the Coyotes will be playing games.

USD was approved by the NCAA for an extra 10 days of practice for an offseason trip to Greece Aug. 3 where South Dakota will play three games over the period, competing for the first time as a group since it lost all of its starters from last winter.

"It's a different summer for us because we're taking the foreign tour," Karius said. "So we are really piecing together more of the team concepts a little bit earlier than we would have otherwise because we're getting ready to play some games there."

Practices have been split, with a "chunk" being devoted to team development and the rest have been team concept, chemistry-building aspects. Though a different offseason than usual, Karius said the team is taking it as a "positive." A young team with a new coaching staff needs to practice game situations.

"With the coaching transition, to be able to get on the floor with each other and for our players to learn from our coaches," Karius said. "I think our assistants are doing a great job of connecting with our players on and off the court. And it just gives all of us more time together."

Here's what Karius said has been happening during South Dakota's summer practices as it prepares for the tour in Greece.

New transfers, freshmen have an opportunity to make an impact

Last season, South Dakota had an established core, but then-freshman Grace Larkins' role grew more and more as the season went along. By the end of the season, Larkins had a featured role in the second unit for the Coyotes, making big plays that helped march USD to the Sweet 16.

There could be more of the same this year. With a lot of minutes open due to the graduation or transfer of all five of South Dakota's starters, Karius was tasked with filling out a numbers-depleted roster with several transfers. USD added guard Nicole Avila-Abrosi from Cal Baptist and forward Sophie Haydon from George Washington in addition to bringing in freshmen Joy Bergstrom, a guard, and center Walker Demers.

"All the new players have just had great attitudes and have fit in seamlessly," Karius said.

Avila-Ambrosi brings "a little more game experience" and 3-point shooting to the guard position, Haydon brings "size" and "versatility," Berstrom "understands how to score the ball" and Demers is "extremely physical and tough inside" — "both of our freshman are really exciting," Karius said.

Karius said the freshman are "grasping things quickly" and all four newcomers are in line for a role with the new-look Coyotes.

Grace Larkins leads group of returners prepared to step up roles

Earlier in the offseason, Karius was impressed with the impression some made vocally in the first several practices of her tenure, but who would emerge as the team's next leadership group was only in the early stages. The Coyotes return just two players who averaged more than 10 minutes per game last year, and the second-highest minutes-earner last year, Natalie Mazurek, suffered a non-contact knee injury midseason that kept her out for the remainder of the year.

But Karius is still excited by the returning group, particularly sophomore guard Grace Larkins. Larkins burst into the Summit League scene last year, winning freshman of the year with bench scoring bursts that allowed her to average 6.5 points per game on a veteran-laden team. Now, she's the top contributor returning from a season ago.

"Grace is going to take a little bit more of a leadership role for us this year being one of the more experienced players," Karius said. "She just brings so much to the table with her scoring ability, to be able to get to the rim and to shoot the 3 and also just the athlete that she is on the defensive end."

Karius said it's been "fun" watching Larkins' game expand and her improvement has impacted others.

Less-experienced returners making impressions

It'll be a new role for every member of the Coyotes this year, but newcomers aren't the only ones who stand to benefit.

Forward Morgan Hansen, who saw limited minutes at the end of lopsided games last year, has impressed Karius so far. Karius said she's seen "a lot of growth and development" in a former Sioux Falls Lincoln sharp-shooting forward and that Hansen "stood out" in workouts.

Karius also was impressed by forwards Cassidy Carson and Alexi Hempe, neither of which logged a minute last year.

"I think those three are ready to sort of step into new roles," Karius said. "They're showing that they can score the ball and it's fun to see them play."

