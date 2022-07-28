BREAKING: Lexington High AD Ronnie Beverly announces resignation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington High AD Ronnie Beverly announces resignation

By Monica Holland, The Dispatch
 4 days ago

After 10 years as athletic director at Lexington High School, where he was a member of the Yellow Jackets' back-to-back state championship-winning football teams in 1985-86, Ronnie Beverly has announced his resignation.

"I feel the time has come for me to move on," he said in an interview with The Dispatch on Thursday.

"I enjoyed my time as a student-athlete here at Lexington Senior High School, especially when our football team won state championships. Those will always remain highlights.

"Then to come back to Lexington Senior High School as the athletic director was awesome.

"My gratitude is to the entire Lexington community and I wish the very best success to the new AD, the coaches, teams and Lexington Senior High School."

During his time as an administrator at Lexington, Beverly was named the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's Athletic Director of the Year in 2016 and he served on the NCHSAA's executive board for four years.

After claiming a pair of state titles as a running back for Lexington High, Beverly went on to play at Winston-Salem State, where he was part of four CIAA championship-winning teams and was inducted into the university's hall of fame in 2019.

One of Beverly's goals for Lexington was to have a new football field installed, and that work will be completed this week. A new track also is being installed. It's scheduled to be finished by mid-August.

With such an impressive resume and history of success, Beverly has been offered many chances to leave Lexington over the years, but he's always turned them down: until no

"I’ve had other opportunities but the love of this school and community has always been near and dear to my heart," he said.

"This new opportunity came my way, and I’ve been praying that God would open up a new door and this is the door and I’m moving on."

Beverly wouldn't comment on his new job, but he said the next Lexington AD will have his full support after the school board votes to approve a new hire next week.

"I’ll just be a phone call away," Beverly said.

"I have enjoyed working with the principals, teachers, staff, school board and students.

"We were able to improve some of our equipment; a new scoreboard thanks to generous donors and a booster club that assisted in finding donors. We now have a state-of-the-art football field, we have recognized area clergy for their leadership in the community, the Carolina Panthers football organization has been beneficial to our athletic program, we have instituted the hall of fame to recognize former athletes for their contributions to the school, we have also recognized the accomplishments of Dunbar High School and the students.

"I have had the support of my wife, Tracy, my daughters, Alycia and Alexis and my mother, Dr. Arnetta Beverly.

