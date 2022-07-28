Things to do around Columbia: Back to school fundraisers, musicals, shrimp festivals and more

Get the kids prepped for the upcoming school year this weekend, take in a live musical or two, dine on some gourmet shrimp, plus a whole lot more.

1. Baxter's Back to School giveaways

It won't be long before the new school year starts, and Baxter's Mercantile wants parents to be prepared for all their child's needs.

Baxter's Mercantile, 808 S. Garden St., will host a special Back to School Bash & School Supply Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Come enjoy many activities, including face painting, balloons, or shop among multiple outdoor vendors. There will also be food and lemonade available to shoppers.

Visitors are asked to bring school supplies, which will all be donated to Maury County Public Schools. Anyone who donates supplies will also be entered to win a special gift basket.

2. 'Chicago The Musical' final week

This weekend will be your last chance to see Maury County Arts Guild's hit production of "Chicago The Musical."

The arts guild, located at 705 Lion Parkway, will host two final performances of the Tony Award-winning musical. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors ages 60 and over, as well as students and military. Tickets are $10 for children ages 12 and under.

To purchase tickets, visit www.TheMCAG.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.

3. Spring Hill Shrimp Festival

It's not summer without a good shrimp boil, and Spring Hill is starting what will hopefully become an annual tradition for seafood lovers.

The first ever Spring Hill Shrimp Festival will take place starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Magnolia & Vine Event Venue, 3035 Reserve Blvd.

In addition to guests dining on an assortment of gourmet shrimp dishes, other offerings will include charcuterie, shaved ice, as well as retail vendors, face painting for the kids, live music and more. Attendees can also enjoy exploring the gorgeous five-acre Magnolia & Vine property.

Tickets are $10, and kids under 10 get in for free.

To purchase tickets, visit www.MagnoliaVineTN.com/tickets. For vendor information, email events@magnoliavine.com.

4. 'Newsies' at Building Block

Catch one of the classic musicals at The Building Block School for The Arts, 1309 S. Main St.

The school will host a special performance of "The Newsies" starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"The Newsies follows a group of kids, mostly homeless or local workhouses, who band together against New York City's powerful kingmakers, shutting down two of the city's largest newspapers in the process.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.BuildingBlockArts.com.

5. Live entertainment

Campbell Davis will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Herrick Band will perform at Vanh Dy's upstairs speakeasy lounge in downtown Columbia starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Brian Golden Blues Experiment will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Big Daddy Todd will perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Kaeden Franklin will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Comedian and "Moonshiners" star Killer Beaz will perform at The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$55 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com.

Reggie Murray will perform at Vintage Winery starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Classic Vinyl will perform at Big Shake's, 822 S. Main St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Phoenix Rising will perform at The Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stranger Than Fiction will perform at Ember's Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Mt. Pleasant's Music on The Porch series returns this Saturday at 216 Pleasant St., featuring songs by The Music City Rhythm Connection, who will perform starting at 7 p.m.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at jpowell@c-dh.net or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.