Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on season opener with Ohio State: 'no lack of motivation'

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Ahead of what he feels will be an "electric" season opener Sept. 3, Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke highly of Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman at Big Ten media days Wednesday.

"Marcus Freeman does a very, very good job," Day said. "He’s got a really good staff. They’re very knowledgeable, very energetic, do a great job recruiting, do a great job schematically. It’s going to be a really big challenge for us. They have a great team coming into Ohio State.

"All those things kind of have our guys’ attention. So I think there is a little bit more attention to our guys just knowing what a big game we have to start the season off with."

Ohio State has the attention of Freeman as well heading into Notre Dame's season opener Sept. 3, the first matchup between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

"It's great for us because there's no lack of motivation for our guys," Marcus Freeman said this morning on ESPN's Get Up. "So we can continue to remind them of the great challenge that we have Sept. 3. Being an ultimate competitor, you want to play the best. What better way to measure your team than to play Ohio State."

Freeman played linebacker at Ohio State from 2004-08 before working on Luke Fickell's staff as defensive coordinator at Cincinnati for four years before joining coach Brian Kelly's staff at Notre Dame in the same role in 2021.

Freeman was named Kelly's replacement Dec. 3, leading Notre Dame to a loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

"You remind your guys there are 12 guaranteed opportunities. We have to make sure we understand that," Freeman continued. "Every game's a Super Bowl. That's how you look at it in college football. It's one game, and every game's a Super Bowl, and so it starts Sept. 3, and after that game's over, we'll refocus and get ready for the next week."

When asked about Notre Dame's status as an independent football program amid rumors of the Fighting Irish following in the footsteps of USC and UCLA and joining the Big Ten Conference, Freeman said that the program "loves being independent" and is "built on being independent."

"But I know they will never put out program in a position to fail," Freeman said of Notre Dame's leadership. "So if we have to join a conference, I'm sure we will."

In terms of Notre Dame's place in the current four-team College Football Playoff system, Freeman said the Fighting Irish are built to compete in the current format heading into the start of his tenure.

"Absolutely, and we won't make excuses for what we don't have. We have everything we need to truly maximize our potential and compete against the best teams in the country."

Ohio State opens the 2022 season at home against Notre Dame ay 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

