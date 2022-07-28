THE HEAT IS ON: BHS softball shines in sizzling preseason weather

Even though the heat has been on, the Bartlesville High School softball players has displayed plenty of ice in their veins during intense exhibition game action.

The Lady Bruins’ three-headed pitching rotation of Lexi Durao, Kylee Berry and Kelsie Yales have allowed only one earned run between them in 18 innings.

But, the opponents have racked up a few unearned tallies.

“We have things to clean up here and there defensively,” veteran Bartlesville head coach Kyle Minton said.

Once the Lady Bruin defense sharpens it performance, he likes his team’s potential to handcuff opposing offenses with his pitching.

Minton also is working hard to develop a new rotation at catcher, following the graduation of his two main receivers from last year.

The four girls that have seen time this preseason behind the plate are Parker Fielder, Salina Catlin, Mattie Czaja and Layla Bloom.

Back in 2016, Czaja (Ranch Heights) won the girls third-grade division at the Bruin Mile (8:42). She also has seen time in at outfielder during the preseason.

Returning sophomore-to-be Isabell Daniels has been the most consistent hitter — and resourceful performer in getting on base — in three exhibition games, Minton said.Durao — a transfer student from Texas — also has hit well.

Veteran Chelsea Goddard “has had a couple of doubles,” Minton said. “She’s had some big hits. Layla Bloom had a big hit during the game she caught last Saturday.”

Daniels started every game as a freshman, eventually finding her permanent spot at third base.

The Lady Bruins are set to play host at 10 a.m. Friday to Oologah, weather permitting.

Most teams are missing some girls due to the wrap up of summer competitive national tournaments and are fielding a hybrid of varsity and jayvee girls in exhibition action, Minton noted.

Minton also praised the girls for enduring through a rugged July practice phase.

“In nine years, this has been the worst in terms of heat,” he said.

Bartlesville surged to a winning record (19-15) last season, including a 7-7 mark during a rugged district gauntlet.

Last state tourney appearance

It’s been nearly 12 years since Bartlesville softball tread through the promised land of state tournament competition.

The year was 2010 and the senior-inspired Lady Bruins made a gritty showing at the Class 6A tournament at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

After falling in the opening round to Edmond North, 12-0, the Lady Bruins saw their quest ended in the next round to Jenks, 10-2.

That loss capped Bartlesville’s record at 27-13, in Jonathan Sheffield’s final year as head coach.

Despite a tidal wave of success in the regional, Bartlesville just get any traction on the slippery slope of adversity in state competition.

They had gathered plenty of momentum beforehand by beating Tulsa Union and Putnam City North in the regional.

In the elimination loss to Jenks the Lady Bruins bounced out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, after Sadie Jacobs, Brandi Scheuler and Jerelyn Long loaded the bases.

Later in the inning, Morgan Wilson forced an error on a grounder to plate two runs to elevate Bartlesville to the early lead.

But, Jenks scored four times in the bottom of the first and grabbed control of the game.

Sheffield had guided Bartlesville to three-straight state tourney seasons (2008-10) before he moved on.

In 2009, the Lady Bruins made their strongest state tourney showing during the Sheffield Era.

They advanced all the way to the fifth round before suffering elimination on the next-to-last day.

Back-to-back wins against Tulsa Union, 2-1, and Moore, 2-0, fueled Bartlesville’s deep run.

Mustang ended the Lady Bruins’ quest, 8-1. Mustang also had downed the Lady Bruins, 8-3, back in the opening round.

Led by sophomore pitcher Jacey Punches and a mighty corps of juniors, Bartlesville finished at 26-15. Punches brought a huge fastball and laser-precise location.

The struck out 11 in the fourth round shutout of Moore, 2-0.

In the top of the second, Sadie Reed sparked a two-run rally for the Lady Bruins by being hit on the elbow by a pitch.

A single by Punches, a sacrifice bunt by Whitney Price and an error brought Reed home for the first run. Another error, off a grounder by Brittany Stevenot, plated courtesy runner Jenna Taylor.

Punches would transfer during the subsequent offseason to Texas.