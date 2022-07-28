ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Girl woke up to sparks and flames — in time to save her family, Oklahoma officials say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHRcA_0gwJbcSH00

A 12-year-old girl is being lauded as a hero after she saved her family when she woke up to her Oklahoma house on fire.

The fire happened on Saturday, July 23, in Clinton , about 85 miles west of Oklahoma City. The Clinton Fire Department honored Deysi Garza Aguirre for her “courage and bravery” in helping get her family to safety.

Fire officials said Deysi was asleep on the couch when she heard popping sounds. When she saw an electrical outlet sparking, she unplugged everything she could, but the fire was already spreading.

She told KOCO she screamed her aunt’s name and then went to save her three siblings and three cousins in the next room.

The fire department said she got her family members out of the home, and then went to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

“Her courageous actions no doubt prevented a much worse situation from occurring,” fire officials said.

Deysi told KOCO it felt good to save her family.

“I can’t remember what I was thinking, but I was just trying to get them out,” she told the station.

The family lost their home in the fire, but as the fire department said, “their family is still whole.”

Comments / 3

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma rallies behind Clinton girl who saves family from house fire

CLINTON, Okla. — A heartwarming update to a story we brought you this week. The Clinton community is rallying behind a 12-year-old girl who saved her family from a fire. The community responded overwhelmingly to help her family rebuild from the ground up. People were so moved by Deysi...
kswo.com

Crews still working to contain Meers fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days. It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon. The blaze led to several evacuations in the...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
926
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy