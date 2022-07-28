Girl woke up to sparks and flames — in time to save her family, Oklahoma officials say

A 12-year-old girl is being lauded as a hero after she saved her family when she woke up to her Oklahoma house on fire.

The fire happened on Saturday, July 23, in Clinton , about 85 miles west of Oklahoma City. The Clinton Fire Department honored Deysi Garza Aguirre for her “courage and bravery” in helping get her family to safety.

Fire officials said Deysi was asleep on the couch when she heard popping sounds. When she saw an electrical outlet sparking, she unplugged everything she could, but the fire was already spreading.

She told KOCO she screamed her aunt’s name and then went to save her three siblings and three cousins in the next room.

The fire department said she got her family members out of the home, and then went to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

“Her courageous actions no doubt prevented a much worse situation from occurring,” fire officials said.

Deysi told KOCO it felt good to save her family.

“I can’t remember what I was thinking, but I was just trying to get them out,” she told the station.

The family lost their home in the fire, but as the fire department said, “their family is still whole.”