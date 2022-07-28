ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Not at all ready’: Shawn Mendes canceled his entire tour. What this means for Miami

By Madeleine Marr
 4 days ago

Shawn Mendes is taking time for himself.

Just a few weeks after postponing his “Wonder” world tour to focus on getting mentally healthy, the pop star has canceled the entire thing.

On Wednesday, Mendes expressed his apologies to fans and followers.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” the 23 year old wrote on social media. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

The Toronto native went on to say that he is working with “an incredible group of health professionals” who helped him come to the conclusion he needs to ground himself to “come back stronger.”

What this means for South Floridians: Mendes was set to hit FTX Arena on Oct. 8, the day after his new movie “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” will be released. Tickets will be automatically refunded; no action needs to be taken.

As for the rest of the Sunshine State, the “Treat You Better” singer was to play Amelia Arena in Tampa on Oct. 11 and Amway Center in Orlando Oct. 12.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello has COVID. See how she’s dealing

Mendes got a lot of support after his announcement, which received roughly 1.7 million likes in 24 hours.

“Sending you lots of love Shawn. We’re all here rooting for you!”

“Health always comes first. Sending the best energy your way.”

“Heal. Restore. Rejuvenate. Take all the time you need.”

