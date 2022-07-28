ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Adrian declares local state of emergency for Riverview Terrace situation

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjpEE_0gwJbYsF00

ADRIAN — A state of emergency has been declared for the Riverview Terrace apartment building in Adrian.

The local state of emergency was declared in response to the ongoing situation at the building at 400 College Ave., a news release issued Thursday morning by the city of Adrian said.

Earlier report: Kiwanis Riverview Terrace apartments in Adrian evacuated Monday due to structural issues

The "failure of a multi-story residential structure housing approximately 200 vulnerable individuals" on Monday displaced those tenants who are now "without shelter and other life necessities," the declaration signed by Mayor Angie Sword Heath said.

The evacuation of the residents from the 12-story building, which has 163 units and is a community for people 62 or older and for the permanently disabled, was deemed a necessary precaution for the safety of all residents after a recently conducted inspection of the building found a crack in the third floor of the structure.

At the time the crack was found, representatives of the apartment building said they did not feel “it’s an imminent danger.” However, further testing and inspection of the building ruled the structure unsafe and it has since been condemned by the city.

Both short- and long-term housing solutions are being reviewed by the city and emergency management officials for the displaced residents of the apartment building.

The city's Emergency Operations Center and representatives of the apartment building have been working with local and Lenawee County agencies to find housing solutions for the residents who were required to evacuate from their homes Monday.

Craig Tanis, Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator, said an engineering firm is continuing its inspection and review of the building. More information, he said, should be available during a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Comstock Park in Adrian.

"We still don’t really know anything about the remediation of the building and what's that’s going to take," he said. "The engineering firm is working on that. But I have no update on that, and hope to have more information for everybody at the press conference tomorrow morning.”

The Adrian fire, police and public works departments; Lenawee Transportation; Dial-A-Ride; and Lenawee County Emergency Management assisted with Monday’s evacuation, which began right before noon and was completed by about 3 p.m. Residents were moved from the apartments to the Piotter Center/Adrian Senior Center. Residents were either shuttled there or they had the option to request to be picked up by a family member or friend.

Residents and their family members are still able to check the building status daily by calling the Riverview Terrace update hotline at 269-249-6934.

The most recent update from the hotline as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, said residents will be notified that the building cannot be occupied “for several months.”

“All residents will be receiving a phone call for housing moving forward,” the update line said.

Residents’ needs are being assessed, the Wednesday release added, and a list of needs and a dropoff location for donations will be published to www.adriancity.com and to Adrian’s social media pages as soon as that information is available.

The Lenawee Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations on behalf of the city to directly assist residents. Donations can be made directly to the Lenawee Community Foundation via check or phone or at www.lenaweecommunityfoundation.com . When making donations through the website, select the special designation of "Riverview Terrace Response Fund."

College Avenue and the adjacent sidewalk are closed until further notice from George to West Church streets, the release said.

“Please avoid the Riverview Terrace property for safety reasons,” a news release issued Wednesday by the city said.

Dial-A-Ride services will not be available Friday, July 29, to the general public due to Riverview Terrace resident transportation taking place that day, the release said.

Medallion Management Inc. of Kalamazoo is the property management service that operates the building, along with more than 50 other apartment and condominium communities, most of them in Michigan.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian declares local state of emergency for Riverview Terrace situation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comstock Park, MI
State
Michigan State
Lenawee County, MI
Government
City
Adrian, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Adrian, MI
Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WTOL 11

House fire in east Toledo Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Financial Update From Red Tree Investments

INVESTMENTS … Red Tree Investments co-founder Ryan Nelson, met with Williams County Commissioners, along with County Treasurer Kellie Gray to discuss investment advances made in the past three months. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Monday, July 25, 2022 began f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#State Of Emergency#Senior Center#Property Management#Kiwanis Riverview Terrace
hollandsfj.us

Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel

Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories

As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
MICHIGAN STATE
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase

COMMISSIONERS … Two of the Fulton County Commissioners discuss matters pertaining to a bid received for the water boost pump station upgrade. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
sent-trib.com

Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears

A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
MILLBURY, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

6-week closure coming road near I-94 interchange in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road will close for aSeymour Road between Elm Road and the temporary ramp from w estbound I-94 The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Seymour Road between Elm Road and the temporary ramp from westbound I-94 at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 28. Work to rebuild the road is expecte.d to be complete by 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
westbendnews.net

Defiance County Economic Names New Workforce & Marketing Manager

The Defiance County Economic Development recently promoted Hannah Waterman to Workforce & Marketing Manager. Waterman recently served as the Office Manager. In her new role, she’ll take the lead on all workforce & marketing initiatives. “I am excited about the opportunity to build relationships with local companies and assist...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Wood County Fair opens Monday with something for everyone

When the 149th Wood County Fair opens its gates to the public Monday at 8 a.m., the barns and buildings will be full, and fair food and entertainment options will be plentiful. According to Wood County Fair Board President Kyle Culp, 4-H project numbers are up substantially and vendor spaces...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

45th annual Maumee Summer Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
TOLEDO, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy