Kentucky State

At least 8 people are dead in Kentucky after torrential rains flood Appalachia

By The Associated Press
WEKU
 4 days ago
JACKSON, Ky. — Torrential rains unleashed devastating floods in Appalachia on Thursday, as fast-rising water killed at least three people in Kentucky and sent people scurrying to rooftops to be rescued.

Water gushed from hillsides and flooded out of streambeds, inundating homes, businesses and roads throughout eastern Kentucky. Parts of western Virginia and southern West Virginia also saw flooding. Rescue crews used helicopters and boats to pick up people trapped by floodwaters.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday evening that the state's death toll from flooding had risen to eight. He asked for continued prayers for the region, which was bracing for more rain.

"In a word, this event is devastating," Beshear said earlier in the day. "And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time."

In Breathitt County in Kentucky, Krystal Holbrook's family raced against surging floodwaters in the early morning hours to move possessions to higher ground. Their ordeal began around 4 a.m. Thursday, as they scurried in the dark to move vehicles, campers, trailers and farm equipment. But as the water kept rising throughout the day, the concern was that "higher ground is getting a little bit difficult," she said.

"It looks like a huge lake back here," she said.

Beshear warned that property damage in Kentucky would be widespread. The governor said officials were setting up a site for donations that would go to residents affected by the flooding.

Dangerous conditions and continued rainfall hampered rescue efforts Thursday, the governor said.

"We've got a lot of people that need help that we can't get to at the moment," Beshear said. "We will."

Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, western Virginia and southern West Virginia, where thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.

With more rain expected in the area, the National Weather Service said additional flooding was possible into Friday in much of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Forecasters said the highest threat of flash flooding was expected to shift farther east into West Virginia.

Poweroutage.us reported more than 31,000 customers without electricity in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, with the bulk of the outages in Kentucky.

"There are a lot of people in eastern Kentucky on top of roofs waiting to be rescued," Beshear said earlier Thursday. "There are a number of people that are unaccounted for and I'm nearly certain this is a situation where we are going to lose some of them."

Rescue crews worked throughout the night helping people stranded by the rising waters in eastern Kentucky's Perry County, where Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy called it a "catastrophic event."

"We're just in the rescue mode right now," Stacy said, speaking with The Associated Press by phone as he struggled to reach his office in Hazard. "Extreme flash flooding and mudslides are just everywhere."

The storms hit an Appalachian mountain region where communities and homes are perched on steep hillsides or set deep in the hollows between them, where creeks and streams can rise in a hurry. But this one is far worse than a typical flood, said Stacy, 54.

"I've lived here in Perry County all my life and this is by the far the worst event I've ever seen," he said.

Roads in many areas weren't passable after as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain had fallen in some areas by Thursday, and 1-3 more inches (7.5 centimeters) could fall, the National Weather Service said.

Beshear said he has deployed National Guard soldiers to the hardest-hit areas, and three parks in the region were opened as shelters for displaced people.

Breathitt County's courthouse was opened overnight in Kentucky, and Emergency Management Director Chris Friley said the Old Montessori School would provide more permanent shelter once crews can staff it.

Perry County dispatchers told WKYT-TV that floodwaters washed out roads and bridges and knocked homes off foundations. The city of Hazard said rescue crews were out all night, urging people on Facebook to stay off roads and "pray for a break in the rain."

In West Virginia's Greenbrier County, firefighters pulled people from flooded homes, and five campers who got stranded by high water in Nicholas County were rescued by the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, WCHS-TV reported.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia after severe thunderstorms this week caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages and blocked roads.

Communities in southwest Virginia also were flooding, and the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Virginia, warned of more showers and storms on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continued to climb on Sunday amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms. Beshear has said the number would likely […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
The Weather Channel

The Most Staggering Facts About The Major Kentucky Flooding

Heavy rain triggered massive flash flooding in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia Thursday. Two river gauges shattered record levels set decades ago. One Kentucky town had its second-wettest day since 1981. The force of flood water swept homes away, leaving only an empty slab in one case. Heavy rain hammered...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Cleanup begins after Eastern Kentucky flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the floodwaters in Eastern Kentucky receded Thursday, the long process of cleaning up began. Employees at a funeral home in the Virgie area of Pike County were tasked with clearing mud out of the building. Phyllis Newman, who lives on Long Fork Road in...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages

FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WRAL

Photos: Catastrophic flooding covers homes, cars in eastern Kentucky

KENTUCKY STATE
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

