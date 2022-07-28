ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, MO

Joan McCurdy — Service 7/30/22 10 A.M.

 4 days ago
mymoinfo.com

Betty P. Pruneau — Service 8/3/22 10 A.M.

Betty P. Pruneau of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, July 27th, she was 90 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (8/3) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Betty Pruneau will be...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Betty Marler-Schmitt — Service 8/4/22 5 P.M.

Betty Marler-Schmitt of Festus passed away Thursday, July 28th, she was 84 years old. The visitation for Betty Marler-Schmitt will be Thursday (8/4) afternoon from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Urbana, MO.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Theresa Winschel – Service 10am 8/9/22

Theresa Winschel of Perryville died Saturday (July 30) at the age of 60. A funeral mass will be 10:00 Tuesday (August 9th) at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with burial at a later date. Visitation for Theresa Winschel will 4 to 8 Monday and 8 to 9:30am...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gwen Elizabeth Cook — Private Services

Gwen Elizabeth Cook of Festus, passed away Friday, July 29th, she was 61 years old. The will be private family services for Gwen Cook under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Crystal City, MO
Crystal City, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jennings man killed in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon on Forest Park Avenue, police said. The man was taken to the hospital after being found wounded on the sidewalk just before 6 p.m., where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of...
mymoinfo.com

Disability Resource Association Back to School Fair this week

Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background. (Hillsboro) Disability Resource Association’s (DRA) annual Back to School Fair is coming up this Thursday. The event will be held at the Hillsboro Middle School Cafeteria/gymnasium. DRA Director Nancy Pope says they have...
HILLSBORO, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today

Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
tncontentexchange.com

CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Six Injured In Madison County Accident

(Fredericktown) Six people from Cape Girardeau were injured, one seriously, in a traffic accident last night on Highway 72 in Madison County. The highway patrol says a van was driving east on 72 when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. All six of the injured were...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

GoFundMe started for mother of 4 with MS after home flooded

ST. LOUIS — Residents in University City were left salvaging what they could after flood waters filled homes and streets during Tuesday morning’s storms. One woman, Al’lisa Simril, was forced to flee her home as the rain came down and flood waters entered her house. Al’lisa, her four sons and visiting grandmother walked eight blocks to Al’lisa’s mother’s home without shoes on.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Valley R-6 Prepared for Fall Classes

The maintenance team in the Valley R-6 school district at Caledonia has been working hard in preparation of the start of school in a few weeks. Here’s superintendent Jason Samples. Open house at Valley will be on Monday, August 22nd with the first day of classes on Wednesday, August...
CALEDONIA, MO
KMOV

Man killed on I-55 in South City, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway during a shootout in South City Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police told News 4 that two cars drove near Russell and Gravois and shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

