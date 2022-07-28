Joan McCurdy — Service 7/30/22 10 A.M.

www.mymoinfo.com
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
Betty P. Pruneau — Service 8/3/22 10 A.M.
Betty P. Pruneau of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, July 27th, she was 90 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (8/3) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Betty Pruneau will be...
Betty Marler-Schmitt — Service 8/4/22 5 P.M.
Betty Marler-Schmitt of Festus passed away Thursday, July 28th, she was 84 years old. The visitation for Betty Marler-Schmitt will be Thursday (8/4) afternoon from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Urbana, MO.
Theresa Winschel – Service 10am 8/9/22
Theresa Winschel of Perryville died Saturday (July 30) at the age of 60. A funeral mass will be 10:00 Tuesday (August 9th) at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with burial at a later date. Visitation for Theresa Winschel will 4 to 8 Monday and 8 to 9:30am...
Gwen Elizabeth Cook — Private Services
Gwen Elizabeth Cook of Festus, passed away Friday, July 29th, she was 61 years old. The will be private family services for Gwen Cook under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
KMOV
Jennings man killed in Central West End
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon on Forest Park Avenue, police said. The man was taken to the hospital after being found wounded on the sidewalk just before 6 p.m., where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of...
Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run crash
Matthew Nikolai was a third-generation Cadet. His father, uncle, and grandfather attended CBC. He was going to be a senior.
Disability Resource Association Back to School Fair this week
Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background. (Hillsboro) Disability Resource Association’s (DRA) annual Back to School Fair is coming up this Thursday. The event will be held at the Hillsboro Middle School Cafeteria/gymnasium. DRA Director Nancy Pope says they have...
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
Rainfall totals: Hardest-hit STL suburbs from Tuesday and Thursday
Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days. Some areas saw more than a foot of rain this week.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Six Injured In Madison County Accident
(Fredericktown) Six people from Cape Girardeau were injured, one seriously, in a traffic accident last night on Highway 72 in Madison County. The highway patrol says a van was driving east on 72 when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. All six of the injured were...
KMOV
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
Deer Creek overwhelmed by rainfall, leading to widespread flooding near Maplewood
Heavy rainfall caused Deer Creek to spill over Thursday afternoon, flooding much of the city and neighboring areas.
GoFundMe started for mother of 4 with MS after home flooded
ST. LOUIS — Residents in University City were left salvaging what they could after flood waters filled homes and streets during Tuesday morning’s storms. One woman, Al’lisa Simril, was forced to flee her home as the rain came down and flood waters entered her house. Al’lisa, her four sons and visiting grandmother walked eight blocks to Al’lisa’s mother’s home without shoes on.
Valley R-6 Prepared for Fall Classes
The maintenance team in the Valley R-6 school district at Caledonia has been working hard in preparation of the start of school in a few weeks. Here’s superintendent Jason Samples. Open house at Valley will be on Monday, August 22nd with the first day of classes on Wednesday, August...
Man killed on I-55 in South City, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway during a shootout in South City Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police told News 4 that two cars drove near Russell and Gravois and shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.
