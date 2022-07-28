Are Austin newcomers more susceptible to the heat?

www.kxan.com
Related
This Texas Has A Rain Forcefield, Study Shows
“We have also started to know that cities can change rainfall.”
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Searing heat intensifies during the first week of August
Austin's streak of 100-degree days is on track to drag on for a week longer -- approaching all-time record territory for the duration of this heat wave. -- David Yeomans
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXAN
Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Blue Starlite Drive-In battles record temperatures to stay in business
AUSTIN, Texas — "This is it. This is what I've dedicated my life in Austin to: The Blue Starlite,” Josh Frank said. Frank has been living his dream on the big screen for the past 13 years. "I don't know if Tim (event staff) would say it's worth...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUT radio host John Aielli dies at 76
John Aielli, the voice behind Austin radio station KUT and KUTX, died Sunday at 76 years old.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
Dog Dies After Swimming In Toxic-Algae Infested Creek
A dog died within an hour of swimming in a Texas creek where toxic algae has been found, according to officials. Austin officials warned locals about possible toxic algae located in a creek at Barking Springs, in the area of Barton Creek near Barton Springs Pool. The warning was emitted after the dog died on Sunday, July 10 after swimming in the water, according to Fox News.
Austin’s homeless shelters will have new leadership
Two city-owned homeless shelters will soon have new management after Austin City Council unanimously approved contracts with Urban Alchemy and Austin Area Urban League.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Don't Be Afraid to Change Course
Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
Drought restrictions may soon worsen in the Hill Country
As drought conditions continue in Central Texas, water sources get drier and drier, and drought restrictions could continue to worsen.
fox7austin.com
Clear Alert issued for man last seen in Round Rock
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Clear Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Round Rock Saturday evening. 23-year-old William Forney was last seen in the 200 block of Bass Pro Drive in Round Rock at 5:12 p.m. on July 30. He is described as a white male, 6' and 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.
Possible direct flights to Asia from Austin explored
Airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic already fly direct from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to London, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa fly direct to mainland Europe.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: July 29 through July 31, 2022
It’s officially the last weekend in July, and if you haven’t had a chance yet to do all of the things on your summer bucket list, now is your chance! Whether you are hoping to explore local markets, or catch a live show, here are the top FREE things happening this weekend.
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
Comments / 1