Las Cruces, NM

El Paso News

El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
EL PASO, TX
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in AUGUST?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
SILVER CITY, NM
elpasomatters.org

A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable

LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces, NM
KVIA

95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back

EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?

There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
lascrucesbulletin.com

Here Come the Ducks

The Great American Duck Race is back and this year’s theme is “Racing to save the day.” The events are a collaboration sharing the “local hero” theme for 2022. ​“After two very difficult years, we want to come together and thank each hero in our community by dedicating the 43rd Annual Great American Duck Race to them,” organizers said in a press release. Events include the Duck Royalty Pageant and the Tournament of Ducks Parade that take place during the weekend’s events.
DEMING, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- U.S. 180 widening to begin next summer

Early Thursday morning, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales joined officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation in front of the Gateway Restuarant in Hurley to announce $25 million in funding for the upcoming expansion of U.S. 180 from Silver City to Deming — the first of two major announcements for the area.
SILVER CITY, NM
KFOX 14

Power outage in Las Cruces delays some LCPS students start time

Students on the northeast side of Las Cruces are late to the classroom Friday morning, but it's not their fault. A power outage caused traffic delays for Las Cruces Public School buses. Schools affected by this power outage include Jornada Elementary and Vista Middle School. The students at this school...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Crucen to host car show displaying array of vehicles

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Car enthusiasts in Las Cruces are invited to participate in a car show which could give them recognition in the community. A car show will be hosted in Las Cruces on August 13 at Bionic Barbell by a Farmers Insurance agent. "Kassodra Saavedra Car...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on history

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7's Sam Harasimowicz decided to get in on a chance to win with the Good Morning El Paso team. "I have $20, and here at ABC-7, we're trying to see if we can turn this 20 into a billion," said Harasimowicz. A life-long player says he...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

