El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Park renovations approved by city council include demolition of Frenger Pool
At its July 18 regular meeting, the Las Cruces City Council unanimously approved master plans to guide nearly $13 million in proposed renovations to three inner-city parks, with the work to include the demolition of Frenger Pool. Once funding has been secured, renovations could take four to five years to...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
KVIA
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
El Paso News
Anti-Abortion center to open next to abortion clinic in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Jackson Mississippi abortion clinic that relocated to Las Cruces is set to open next week. This is the same clinic in the Dobbs Vs. Jackson supreme court case that led to the overturning of Rove V. Wade. The director preparing the clinic on...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
Here Come the Ducks
The Great American Duck Race is back and this year’s theme is “Racing to save the day.” The events are a collaboration sharing the “local hero” theme for 2022. “After two very difficult years, we want to come together and thank each hero in our community by dedicating the 43rd Annual Great American Duck Race to them,” organizers said in a press release. Events include the Duck Royalty Pageant and the Tournament of Ducks Parade that take place during the weekend’s events.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- U.S. 180 widening to begin next summer
Early Thursday morning, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales joined officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation in front of the Gateway Restuarant in Hurley to announce $25 million in funding for the upcoming expansion of U.S. 180 from Silver City to Deming — the first of two major announcements for the area.
3 arrested after woman found dead near Boulder trailhead
Boulder County Sheriff's deputies were able to trace leads to New Mexico after investigators found a dead woman near a popular trailhead in the county last week.
KFOX 14
Power outage in Las Cruces delays some LCPS students start time
Students on the northeast side of Las Cruces are late to the classroom Friday morning, but it's not their fault. A power outage caused traffic delays for Las Cruces Public School buses. Schools affected by this power outage include Jornada Elementary and Vista Middle School. The students at this school...
KVIA
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
Las Crucen to host car show displaying array of vehicles
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Car enthusiasts in Las Cruces are invited to participate in a car show which could give them recognition in the community. A car show will be hosted in Las Cruces on August 13 at Bionic Barbell by a Farmers Insurance agent. "Kassodra Saavedra Car...
Cosmetic procedure kills 2nd woman this month in Tijuana
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A second woman has died from complications related to cosmetic surgery this month in Tijuana, Mexican media reported. A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the private Diagnosis Hospital, which had its license suspended and was under review, El Sol De Tijuana reported Friday. Erwin Areizaga, […]
KVIA
The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on history
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7's Sam Harasimowicz decided to get in on a chance to win with the Good Morning El Paso team. "I have $20, and here at ABC-7, we're trying to see if we can turn this 20 into a billion," said Harasimowicz. A life-long player says he...
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
