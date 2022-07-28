The Board and Co-Directors of the 2022 Hot Jazz Jubilee are devastated to report that we have been forced to cancel the upcoming festival over Labor Day weekend. After repeated assurances over the past 2 years that planned renovations at the DoubleTree Hotel would be completed by September 2022, it recently became clear that this will NOT be the case. In fact, the hotel does not have a definitive completion date for 3 of the 6 venues we need to stage our event. Additionally, with just weeks to go before the festival, large parts of the hotel remain in a state of complete demolition, including the restaurant. This is a huge blow to our volunteer festival staff, who have been working diligently to bring the HJJ back to life after the pandemic.

CARMICHAEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO