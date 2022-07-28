ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grow For It! Beat the heat

Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides

Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
JACKSON, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson

Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Best of the Best Loomis winners announced!

The community has voted and the results are in for the Loomis 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.theloomisnews.com.
LOOMIS, CA
#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Hiking#Historic Buildings#Mountain Biking#Craft Beer#Outdoor Info
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'It's just fun': Mega Millions jackpot has Sacramento dreaming big

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When lottery jackpots reach a certain height, lines start to form outside Sacramento's Lichine's Liquor & Deli, the fabled store known across the region for selling winning tickets. "This is quite an adventure," said Louise Chapa, from the back of the line Friday evening. "It's just...
SACRAMENTO, CA
syncopatedtimes.com

Hot Jazz Jubilee Cancelled due to Hotel Renovations

The Board and Co-Directors of the 2022 Hot Jazz Jubilee are devastated to report that we have been forced to cancel the upcoming festival over Labor Day weekend. After repeated assurances over the past 2 years that planned renovations at the DoubleTree Hotel would be completed by September 2022, it recently became clear that this will NOT be the case. In fact, the hotel does not have a definitive completion date for 3 of the 6 venues we need to stage our event. Additionally, with just weeks to go before the festival, large parts of the hotel remain in a state of complete demolition, including the restaurant. This is a huge blow to our volunteer festival staff, who have been working diligently to bring the HJJ back to life after the pandemic.
CARMICHAEL, CA
QSR Web

Arby's lands in Oroville, California

Arby's has opened in Oroville, California. The legacy chain opened its lastest store on July 15, according to a press release. The opening marks the second Arby's in Butte County and sixth location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group, Kang Foods LLC. The group's newest Arby's is one of the first in the entire Arby's system to showcase the brand's double drive-thru design and is the first ground-up Arby's in Northern California in more than 40 years.
OROVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Back to School Supplies Online

Starting your new school year with safety tips and supplies. Roseville, Calif.- Although summer is less than half over, the beginning of August marks the return of another school year for local youngsters and young adults in Roseville and Placer County. August also marks one of the busiest and more...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers

SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelNoire

This Nigerian Taqueria Is Bringing New Flavor To Sacramento

While excitement about the new Nigerian taqueria, Naija Boy Tacos, has been spreading around Sacramento, owner Rasheed Amaedu says he is not a newcomer to the scene. The idea for the restaurant was the result of a culinary experiment he did a few years back where he successfully created tortillas from plantains. He was working as a sous chef at a Sacramento restaurant at the time, but the restaurant idea didn’t emerge until he met his business partner, John Vignocchi, two years ago. Vignocchi had a plan to develop a residential property in the area with commercial, retail space at the bottom. Naija Boy Tacos fit perfectly into this vision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
AOL Corp

El Macero, California, house sells for $2 million

A 2,941-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 44200 block of Greenview Drive in El Macero was sold on June 21, 2022 for $2,000,000, or $680 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
EL MACERO, CA
ABC10

Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

In a Flash, it’s Back to School for RJUHSD

Fresh, new year begins with a clean slate and endless opportunities. Roseville, Calif.- In a flash, summer break has come to an end and RJUHSD is eager to kick off the 2022-23 school year together!. I would like to welcome back all of our returning staff and students. Please also...
ROSEVILLE, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Opinion: Help is Needed for Our Waterways

Over the past 16 months, volunteers from Sacramento Picks It Up! have removed over 700,000 pounds of trash and solid waste from the Sacramento region, a huge percentage of which was located right here in Natomas. These volunteer cleanup events have included a dozen cleanups of abandoned encampments which spilled...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

What a night it will be!

National Night Out will once again bring friends and neighbors together Tuesday, Aug. 2, via community celebrations where guests will get a chance to meet law enforcement and other first responders, test their skills at fun games and enjoy a delicious treat or two. All NNO events in Placerville are scheduled to run 6-8 p.m. Events outside the city are scheduled to run 5-8 p.m.
PLACERVILLE, CA

