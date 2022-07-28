www.rosevilletoday.com
villagelife.com
Grow For It! Beat the heat
Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
wallstreetwindow.com
See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson
Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
goldcountrymedia.com
Best of the Best Loomis winners announced!
The community has voted and the results are in for the Loomis 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.theloomisnews.com.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
KCRA.com
'It's just fun': Mega Millions jackpot has Sacramento dreaming big
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When lottery jackpots reach a certain height, lines start to form outside Sacramento's Lichine's Liquor & Deli, the fabled store known across the region for selling winning tickets. "This is quite an adventure," said Louise Chapa, from the back of the line Friday evening. "It's just...
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
syncopatedtimes.com
Hot Jazz Jubilee Cancelled due to Hotel Renovations
The Board and Co-Directors of the 2022 Hot Jazz Jubilee are devastated to report that we have been forced to cancel the upcoming festival over Labor Day weekend. After repeated assurances over the past 2 years that planned renovations at the DoubleTree Hotel would be completed by September 2022, it recently became clear that this will NOT be the case. In fact, the hotel does not have a definitive completion date for 3 of the 6 venues we need to stage our event. Additionally, with just weeks to go before the festival, large parts of the hotel remain in a state of complete demolition, including the restaurant. This is a huge blow to our volunteer festival staff, who have been working diligently to bring the HJJ back to life after the pandemic.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
QSR Web
Arby's lands in Oroville, California
Arby's has opened in Oroville, California. The legacy chain opened its lastest store on July 15, according to a press release. The opening marks the second Arby's in Butte County and sixth location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group, Kang Foods LLC. The group's newest Arby's is one of the first in the entire Arby's system to showcase the brand's double drive-thru design and is the first ground-up Arby's in Northern California in more than 40 years.
rosevilletoday.com
Back to School Supplies Online
Starting your new school year with safety tips and supplies. Roseville, Calif.- Although summer is less than half over, the beginning of August marks the return of another school year for local youngsters and young adults in Roseville and Placer County. August also marks one of the busiest and more...
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers
SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
This Nigerian Taqueria Is Bringing New Flavor To Sacramento
While excitement about the new Nigerian taqueria, Naija Boy Tacos, has been spreading around Sacramento, owner Rasheed Amaedu says he is not a newcomer to the scene. The idea for the restaurant was the result of a culinary experiment he did a few years back where he successfully created tortillas from plantains. He was working as a sous chef at a Sacramento restaurant at the time, but the restaurant idea didn’t emerge until he met his business partner, John Vignocchi, two years ago. Vignocchi had a plan to develop a residential property in the area with commercial, retail space at the bottom. Naija Boy Tacos fit perfectly into this vision.
AOL Corp
El Macero, California, house sells for $2 million
A 2,941-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 44200 block of Greenview Drive in El Macero was sold on June 21, 2022 for $2,000,000, or $680 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
rosevilletoday.com
In a Flash, it’s Back to School for RJUHSD
Fresh, new year begins with a clean slate and endless opportunities. Roseville, Calif.- In a flash, summer break has come to an end and RJUHSD is eager to kick off the 2022-23 school year together!. I would like to welcome back all of our returning staff and students. Please also...
natomasbuzz.com
Opinion: Help is Needed for Our Waterways
Over the past 16 months, volunteers from Sacramento Picks It Up! have removed over 700,000 pounds of trash and solid waste from the Sacramento region, a huge percentage of which was located right here in Natomas. These volunteer cleanup events have included a dozen cleanups of abandoned encampments which spilled...
Mountain Democrat
What a night it will be!
National Night Out will once again bring friends and neighbors together Tuesday, Aug. 2, via community celebrations where guests will get a chance to meet law enforcement and other first responders, test their skills at fun games and enjoy a delicious treat or two. All NNO events in Placerville are scheduled to run 6-8 p.m. Events outside the city are scheduled to run 5-8 p.m.
