Urban Mexican eatery opens in Wyoming

www.grmag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Empty lot near 28th St. to become Biggby Coffee drive-thru
A Grand Rapids lot that has sat empty for decades will soon get a new shot at business.
grmag.com
Neighborhoods to host activities for National Night Out
Grand Rapids residents are invited to participate in a national community event. Residents are encouraged to turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outdoors on their porches, lawns, streets or in parks with their neighbors as part of National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 2. The nationwide event is...
'They're for everyone': Food outlets in West Michigan gaining major popularity during inflation
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Inflation is still on the rise and the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates another 3/4 of a percentage point to try and bring it under control. But the average American family is paying an extra $500 a month due to inflation. That's why places like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New airline, destination coming to Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport
The airport has announced Avelo Airlines will be bringing in a non-stop service to Orlando, Florida beginning in Fall 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
WWMTCw
Ultra low-cost airline announces new non-stop service from Kalamazoo to Orlando
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Effective October 26th, Avelo Air will offer new non-stop service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International airport to Orlando. Jim Olson, communications manager for the Houston, TX-based discount airline, made the announcement on Thursday. Olson spoke exclusively with Newschannel 3 from Chicago on his way to Kalamazoo the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Students remember Lansing teacher killed by steel door in GR
The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a steel door at a Grand Rapids restaurant during storms on Saturday.
Oversaturation concerns grow in Michigan cannabis industry
The number of cannabis retailers has soared as more locations open in Michigan.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons
Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons. Michigan State University Extension is encouraging all Michigan cucumber and melon growers to employ downy mildew fungicides now. The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Calhoun County marijuana company lays off workers
MARSHALL, Mich. — A Calhoun County marijuana company laid off workers and is selling two of its stores to "remain competitive" in what's grown into a $2 billion industry in Michigan. Common Citizen, based in Marshall, told some of its employees their positions will be eliminated effective Wednesday, according...
GRPD: Three people shot near MLK Jr. Park
Three people showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday, police say.
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
WILX-TV
Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in Michigan
Next month, a popular grocery store chain will open a new store in Michigan, and residents couldn't be more excited. Whole Foods Market will open its first West Michigan store on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in Michigan
The rural regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
nowkalamazoo.com
Tucker Carlson fans turn anger toward Kzoo city commissioner
When the Kalamazoo City Commission decriminalized public urination and defecation last week, it sparked outrage among downtown Kalamazoo business owners who have seen an increase in such incidents, which are blamed largely on the exacerbating homelessness crisis in the community. Criticism was so widespread that the city responded with a...
Comments / 1