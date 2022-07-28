ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Urban Mexican eatery opens in Wyoming

By Lisa Enos
grmag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.grmag.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grmag.com

Neighborhoods to host activities for National Night Out

Grand Rapids residents are invited to participate in a national community event. Residents are encouraged to turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outdoors on their porches, lawns, streets or in parks with their neighbors as part of National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 2. The nationwide event is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming, MI
Lifestyle
Wyoming, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
WWMTCw

Ultra low-cost airline announces new non-stop service from Kalamazoo to Orlando

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Effective October 26th, Avelo Air will offer new non-stop service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International airport to Orlando. Jim Olson, communications manager for the Houston, TX-based discount airline, made the announcement on Thursday. Olson spoke exclusively with Newschannel 3 from Chicago on his way to Kalamazoo the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
El Santo
Person
Selena
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan

According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
WAPAKONETA, OH
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons

Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons. Michigan State University Extension is encouraging all Michigan cucumber and melon growers to employ downy mildew fungicides now. The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Cuisine#Food Truck#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Outlaw Roasted Corn#Aguas Frescas#Burger Bun#Japanese
WWMT

Calhoun County marijuana company lays off workers

MARSHALL, Mich. — A Calhoun County marijuana company laid off workers and is selling two of its stores to "remain competitive" in what's grown into a $2 billion industry in Michigan. Common Citizen, based in Marshall, told some of its employees their positions will be eliminated effective Wednesday, according...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MLive

Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash

SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Tucker Carlson fans turn anger toward Kzoo city commissioner

When the Kalamazoo City Commission decriminalized public urination and defecation last week, it sparked outrage among downtown Kalamazoo business owners who have seen an increase in such incidents, which are blamed largely on the exacerbating homelessness crisis in the community. Criticism was so widespread that the city responded with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy