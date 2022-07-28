ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hundreds take oath becoming U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony At Wrigley Field

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Hundreds become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 700 immigrants are becoming the newest citizens of the United States.

The naturalization ceremony is taking place at Wrigley field Thursday. It's the second ceremony held in the friendly confines.

The last ceremony was held a year ago.

Thursday's event is the largest naturalization ceremony in the northern district of Illinois.

People from 91 countries are taking the citizen's oath.

Comments / 7

Eric Ockey
4d ago

Congratulations everyone! WELCOME AND THANK YOU FOR DOING IT THE RIGHT WAY.

Reply
5
Donna Viestenz
4d ago

wonderful!!! this is how it should be done. congrats

Reply
11
 

