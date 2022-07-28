El Paso to give free backpacks at run/walk event at eastside park

cbs4local.com
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Operation H.O.P.E hosts annual back to school giveaway
EL PASO, Texas — Operation H.O.P.E hosted their annual back to school drive today in east El Paso on Saturday. The group put on the event in conjunction with the Rock Faith Center, which is located on Armour Drive. "It is great. I mean just all the people who...
11-year-old community service superhero gives back to El Paso
For a lot of us we are a product of our environment many times, following in our parents' footsteps. For Arien Hernandez he has over a decade of service to our community under his belt and he is only 11-years-old. Hernandez has been participating in community service events since before...
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
Great Khalid Foundation hands out new backpacks at Ross Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Great Khalid Foundation showed up at Ross Middle School on the first day back to school. The organization celebrated the new school year with brand new backpacks for every 6th-grade student. Khalid's, mom, LindaWolfe distributed the supply-filled backpacks. “The students are coming into...
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss soldier prepares for pull-up charity event
EL PASO, Texas– Bradley Rushmore, Fort Bliss soldier and founder of Rushmore Foundation is preparing for a toy drive for the El Paso Children's Hospital. Rushmore said fitness has always been a passion of his and after starting the Rushmore Foundation over a year ago, he said he wanted to give back to those in need through physical activity, one pull-up at a time, on Aug. 6.
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
School threats reported at El Paso ISD schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several school threats were reported at different schools in the El Paso region on the first day of school. Threats were reported at Montwood High School, Eastlake High School, Ben Narbuth Elementary School and Slider Middle Schoo. Officials with the El Paso Police Department...
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Sun City Crit bike race postponed until fall 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's Sun City Crit bicycling event in downtown El Paso has been postponed until fall of 2023, according to Destination El Paso. The event brings in dozens of professional teams from across the United States and Mexico, including Olympians and national champions. There...
CBS4 at 12 p.m. live from El Paso High School for first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 at 12 p.m. is on the road again!. This time Amanda Guillen returned to her high school, El Paso High School, with forecaster Brady Brewster to show off the first day of school. EPISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra shared her message to parents of...
Ysleta ISD pilots new program to address student safety concerns
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As students return to campuses Ysleta Independent School District is piloting a new program at four campuses to improve student safety. The program would allow parents to know where their child is at all times. Parents would be able to log into an application...
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
Socorro ISD's 50th campus Ben Narbuth Elementary School opens to students, staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Ben Narbuth Elementary School opened Monday for the 2022-2023 school year. Students and parents were excited to be at the new school. The new combination school serves students in the Eastlake High School feeder area. It was built as part of bond 2017 project.
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
Irvin High School students see bond renovations as new school year starts
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Students at Irvin High School saw big renovations this 2022-2023 school year. El Paso Independent School District was given a $42.8 million budget for construction to add a new building as well as renovations to existing buildings on campus. Renovations include:. HVAC Upgrade to...
