ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Curfews, coordination & career paths: Chattanooga unveils 'roadmap' to end gun violence

By WTVC
chattanoogacw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
chattanoogacw.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Lookouts deny threatening Wamp over stadium opposition

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — The Lookouts organization denies threatening Weston Wamp, a candidate for Hamilton County mayor, following emails leaked showing a strained relationship with the ball club over many years. Wamp went to social media over the weekend saying he's dealing with "constant threats and intimidation" from them. In...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

City Wasting Time and Effort on Court Clerk Issue

I have long maintained that the people inside East Ridge City Hall, elected officials and upper management, have had their priorities wrong. You may disagree, but it is my conviction that the number one priority is public safety, followed by sanitation, street maintenance, code enforcement, and parks and recreation. So,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 30

22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Build a Chattanooga experience for couples

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Shooting#Roadmap#Violent Crime#Coordinate#Chattanooga Police
WDEF

Man Shot on Arlington Avenue Thursday Evening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 43 year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Thursday evening, July 28. Chattanooga police responded to 1208 Arlington Avenue in Avondale after receiving a shots fired call at 6:52 PM. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

22-year-old man shot and killed Sunday, Chattanooga Police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday, according to Chattanooga Police. Police say the victim showed up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Police say they're still trying to figure out the details of the shooting and where it happened. They're...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDEF

Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
DALTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy