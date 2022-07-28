Curfews, coordination & career paths: Chattanooga unveils 'roadmap' to end gun violence

chattanoogacw.com
WTVC
Lookouts deny threatening Wamp over stadium opposition
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — The Lookouts organization denies threatening Weston Wamp, a candidate for Hamilton County mayor, following emails leaked showing a strained relationship with the ball club over many years. Wamp went to social media over the weekend saying he's dealing with "constant threats and intimidation" from them. In...
eastridgenewsonline.com
City Wasting Time and Effort on Court Clerk Issue
I have long maintained that the people inside East Ridge City Hall, elected officials and upper management, have had their priorities wrong. You may disagree, but it is my conviction that the number one priority is public safety, followed by sanitation, street maintenance, code enforcement, and parks and recreation. So,...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
chattanoogacw.com
Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for July 30
22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
WDEF
Man Shot on Arlington Avenue Thursday Evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 43 year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Thursday evening, July 28. Chattanooga police responded to 1208 Arlington Avenue in Avondale after receiving a shots fired call at 6:52 PM. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WTVC
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
WTVC
22-year-old man shot and killed Sunday, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday, according to Chattanooga Police. Police say the victim showed up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Police say they're still trying to figure out the details of the shooting and where it happened. They're...
WATE
Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
WTVCFOX
47-year-old man shot in his own driveway in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after Chattanooga Police say he was shot in his driveway Friday afternoon. This happened just a little after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Lillian Lane. Police say the victim was having an argument with 3 men...
Cell phone shows the moment a woman said she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton Co. deputy in 2019
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have released video years after a woman claimed she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. Shandle Riley claimed a deputy had threatened to arrest her during a traffic stop in February 2019 if she did not allow him to baptize her.
7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people. It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center. Emergency officials said a car...
WTVC
Crash involving tractor-trailer & SUV sends two people to the hospital in Dade County
DADE COUNTY — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 3:44 p.m. According to Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross the crash involved an SUV and a tractor-trailer. Officials a woman and an adolescent male were in the SUV that hit the tractor-trailer. Both were transported to the hospital with injuries. Highway 58 is...
WAAY-TV
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
WDEF
Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
