Sondra Elizabeth Butler — Service 8/13/22 11 A.M.

mymoinfo.com
Betty Marler-Schmitt — Service 8/4/22 5 P.M.
Betty Marler-Schmitt of Festus passed away Thursday, July 28th, she was 84 years old. The visitation for Betty Marler-Schmitt will be Thursday (8/4) afternoon from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Urbana, MO.
mymoinfo.com
Theresa Winschel – Service 10am 8/9/22
Theresa Winschel of Perryville died Saturday (July 30) at the age of 60. A funeral mass will be 10:00 Tuesday (August 9th) at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with burial at a later date. Visitation for Theresa Winschel will 4 to 8 Monday and 8 to 9:30am...
mymoinfo.com
Betty P. Pruneau — Service 8/3/22 10 A.M.
Betty P. Pruneau of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, July 27th, she was 90 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (8/3) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Betty Pruneau will be...
mymoinfo.com
Gwen Elizabeth Cook — Private Services
Gwen Elizabeth Cook of Festus, passed away Friday, July 29th, she was 61 years old. The will be private family services for Gwen Cook under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2600 Quinto Dr
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars. The suspect threatened to kill one homeowner...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Back to School Fair Held in Dallas's Vickery Meadow Neighborhood
A free back to school health fair Saturday handed out Dallas ISD-approved clear backpacks and got kids immunized and ready for school. The event was held in the heart of Dallas’ Vickery Meadow neighborhood. “It wasn’t as bad. At least we caught the shaded part. Everybody else caught the...
mymoinfo.com
Disability Resource Association Back to School Fair this week
Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background. (Hillsboro) Disability Resource Association’s (DRA) annual Back to School Fair is coming up this Thursday. The event will be held at the Hillsboro Middle School Cafeteria/gymnasium. DRA Director Nancy Pope says they have...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown Lots
City of Dallas asks residents to report overgrown lots to help curb grass fires.Dominik Sostmann/Unsplash. As fires continue to spread across North Texas, staff at the City of Dallas are calling on residents to report overgrown lots near residential structures. WFAA reports that staff in several city departments are looking for ways to reduce the risk of grass fire and property damage. This happens as dry conditions and high temperatures continue to rise and impact the region.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis. When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest lying in the street. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died...
KTEN.com
Gainesville residents seriously hurt in Dallas-area crash
(KTEN) — Two Grayson County residents received "incapacitating injuries" in a head-on crash late Wednesday night on the President George Bush Turnpike in Garland, Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Volkswagen Jetta driven by 33-year-old Brandon Thompson of Gainesville was headed east on the toll road when it turned around and began driving against the flow of traffic.
myleaderpaper.com
County girl named Missouri’s Miss Amazing teen
Seckman High School sophomore Leah Beilman, 17, recently was crowned Missouri Miss Amazing teen and will go on to compete for a national title. The Miss Amazing Pageant, a nonprofit organization that holds pageants for girls and women with disabilities, has six categories. It also has chapters in 35 states, according to its website.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
KRLD Traffic: Eastbound I-20 in Dallas closed at Wheatland due to accident
Eastbound Interstate 20 is closed at Wheatland Avenue due to an accident. Traffic able to reenter past Hampton Rd. Traffic & Weather together on the 8s
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday. Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight just before midnight in the 2200 block of Keats Drive, in a field near Texas Street. Responding officers found...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Grad Logan Winder New Northwest Baseball Coach
(Cedar Hill) Farmington grad Logan Winder has played a lot of winning baseball over the years and he hopes to continue the winning ways as he takes over the program at Northwest of Cedar Hill. The Lions have won 19 games each of the past two seasons. Winder led the Farmington Knights to a 21-7 season his senior year in 2015 and then was both a pitcher and infielder at Mineral Area College, contributing to 67 wins over his two season there. Winder then pitched at the Division One level for SEMO in Cape Girardeau. Winder served as a volunteer assistant at Northwest two years ago and looks forward to coaching many of those same players…
