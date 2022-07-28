Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

more1049.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
Man Charged with Threatening Staff at Maple Grove Jimmy John’s
A Michigan man threatened to shoot employees and set fire to a Maple Grove Jimmy John’s restaurant, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. A criminal complaint says John Michael Van Singel, 29, of Holland, Mich., entered the location on Blackoaks Lane on Tuesday and stated he “was with DoorDash,” placing items including a lighter on a table. When staff members said they don’t use DoorDash, the complaint says Van Singel “became irate,” telling staff that “tonight, you’re gonna get a bullet in your head.”
Son in custody after father found fatally shot inside northern Minnesota cabin
AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn't been heard from in three days.The father and his 24-year-old son had gone up to their cabin in Aitkin County on July 22. The father's other son went to the cabin after making "numerous unanswered calls," and found no vehicles around, and the cabin's main door padlocked.Deputies were called in to search around the cabin, and soon saw a dead man inside through a window. After a search warrant was granted, investigators went inside and confirmed the victim was the father, who had "a single gunshot wound to the back of the head." The 24-year-old son is awaiting criminal charges in the Aitkin County Jail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead
A shooting overnight in Minneapolis marks the 50th homicide in the city so far in 2022. The shooting, near Target Field, on 4th St. North between 1st and 2nd Ave. left one man dead and two others hospitalized after a fight broke out inside a nearby business and spilled out onto the street. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 AM.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
RELATED PEOPLE
Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin
A man was found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin on Tuesday, with his son subsequently arrested in connection with the discovery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office received a missing person report Tuesday regarding Daniel Bzdok, 62, of Buffalo, Minnesota, who had left for his Fleming Township cabin last Friday with his 24-year-old son, and was last heard from on Saturday.
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
3 boys arrested after robbery spree in Edina, Minneapolis
EDINA, Minn. -- Three boys have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies last weekend in Edina and Minneapolis.Police in Edina say the teenagers used a stolen Audi Q3 in five purse-snatching incidents over the course of 48 hours. Three of the purse-snatchings took place in the 50th and France area.The teenagers were arrested on Monday. They were charged with robbery and theft.Since the string of purse-snatchings, Edina police say they are stepping up patrols near 50th and France.
Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul
Authorities in St. Paul recovered a body from Como Lake early Thursday morning. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the body is believed to be that of a 31-year-old St. Paul man. Deputies responded to a welfare check at the Como Regional Park around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Police identify suspect in noose found at Edina Community Center
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have identified a suspect they say was involved in an incident where a noose was hung at the Edina Community Center. The Edina Police Department in a brief statement on Friday said, "a juvenile boy has been established as a suspect." The department also thanked the public for helping it identify the person of interest after it released a surveillance photo.
Cleanup required, arrests made after 'large party' in north metro park
A cleanup is expected to take place Thursday morning at a park in Osseo, Minnesota, following reports of a "large party" late Wednesday night. Osseo Police Department says it sent a "large police presence" to Sipe Park after a receiving a complaint of the party. The department says extra support...
fox9.com
Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families
(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Park Chaos Ends with Multiple Arrests
A large party at Sipe Park in Osseo Wednesday night ended when police arrested multiple people. Cell phone video captured a party bus and multiple squad cars on County Road 81. Police say the bus is related to the incident at Sipe Park. It’s the same bus Lila Hedlund witnessed...
'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday
Just over two months since the series finale of "This Is Us" aired in May, actor Justin Hartley remains in the limelight and he will be the focus of major attention wherever he goes in the Twin Cities on Friday. The 45-year-old who plays Kevin Pearson in the acclaimed NBC...
stcroix360.com
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Comments / 0