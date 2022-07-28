Rangers, Kaapo Kakko agree on 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with winger Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract.

The deal is worth $4.2 million, with an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. Kakko had seven goals and 11 assists in 43 games last season.

The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers’ unexpected run to the Eastern Conference final. Kakko was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.